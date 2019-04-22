International Jazz Day 2019 to be held in Goa

MUMBAI: Block your date for 30 April 2019 and march right to Goa if you want to enjoy some jazz music at the International Jazz Day. The musical day will host a concert featuring over thirty artists at the Goa State Central Library auditorium in Panjim.

This year the curtain raiser will be a thirteen year old harmonica prodigy Rohan Singhal. He will be joined by teenagers Nathan Fernandez on piano, Gavin Ferreira on drums and twelve year old Kian Manuel on tabla. Jazz Goa has always encouraged and supported local talent especially budding youngsters, who are recorded and promoted free of cost.

The house band Jazz Junction featuring singer Daniella Rodrigues, guitarist Gerard Machado, pianist Tony Dias, bassist Colin D'Cruz and drummer Angelo Colaco will showcase singers Akshada Talaulikar, Shubhangi Joshi, Elodie Nazareth, Joanne DaCunha, Sylvia Monteiro, Sherize Monteiro, Shanice Monteiro, Natasha Abreu, Sandhya D'Mello, Dipmala Roy, Brenda Menezes, Maria Meireles, Ernest Flanagan, Keith Antao and Seby Fernandes, flautist Prashant Mahale, percussionists Dipak Manerikar, Allan Moraes and Carlos Gonsalves, pianists Tommy Menezes, Jason Quadros and Sancho Menezes and a few more surprise entries.

The show will be hosted by Raymond Albuquerque. The concert will be held 7pm onwards and seating will be on first come first served basis.

Jazz Goa's International Jazz Day event has always been kept non-commercial where all the artists perform without professional fees and the audience is invited to enjoy the performance without having to pay an entry fee, keeping the event a true celebration of a great form of music that has evolved globally.