Beyonce's Netflix deal worth a $60 million?

MUMBAI: Netflix has landed a three-project deal, reportedly worth a whopping $60 million, with singer Beyonce Knowles.

The first of the three specials is Homecoming, the behind-the-scenes documentary chronicling her 2018 Coachella performance - a massive spectacle of dance, visuals and music that reaffirmed Beyonce's moniker of Queen Bey - which premiered on 17 April 2019.

The price tag on this installment, for which Beyonce is credited as executive producer, writer and director, hovers around $20 million, sources told variety.com.

However, a source at the company disputed the financial terms of the deal.

According to Vulture, HBO was also interested in the project, having had a long relationship with Beyonce (the cable network aired her 2016 Lemonade film as well as her 2014 ‘On the Run Tour’ concert special with husband Jay-Z and 2013 documentary, Life Is But A Dream, but backed out when Netflix came in with a better offer.

With the release of Homecoming, Beyonce also surprise-dropped a 40-track accompanying album that includes two bonus cuts near the end: Before I Let Go and I Been On.

(Source: IANS)