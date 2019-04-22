RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Apr 2019 11:39 |  By RnMTeam

Ariana opens up about her fascination for Jim Carrey

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande has said the celebrity she still loves the most is Hollywood star actor Jim Carrey. Grande said she adored the Dumb and Dumber star even more because of his inspirational quotes about depression, reports mirror.co.uk.
 
The No Tears Left To Cry hitmaker uploaded a series of posts about the 57-year-old actor to her Instagram story. One included a line by Carrey about depression and how to understand it.
 
Grande opened up about her "headspace" and how she was not in the place to deal with things like social media like she once was. Last week, she told her fans she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and posted images of her brain scan.
 
She told fans of her love for Carrey. “My first AIM username was jimcarreyfan42 when I was in like 4th grade," she said talking about the chatting website.
 
She went on to post many of his quotes on mental difficulties. "Depression is your body saying, 'I don't want to be this character anymore. I don't want to hold up this avatar that you've created in the world. It's too much for me,'" it read.
 
"You should think of the word 'depressed' as 'deep rest.' Your body needs to be depressed. It needs deep rest from the character that you've been trying to play."
 
She then wrote: "I love you so much" over a photograph of the actor.
 
(Source: IANS)
Tags
Ariana Grande Jim Carrey The No Tears Left To Cry
Related news
News | 19 Apr 2019

Nicki Minaj parts ways with long-time managers

MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj has parted ways with Gee Roberson and Cortez Bryant and Blueprint/Maverick Management.

read more
News | 19 Apr 2019

Bieber, Grande, Miley join hands for music video

MUMBAI: Rapper Lil Dicky has unveiled a star-studded music video featuring singers Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus. Lil Dicky has dropped his new music video for Earth.

read more
News | 04 Apr 2019

Indian-origin contestant Alyssa Raghu makes surprise entry on 'American Idol S2'

MUMBAI: The Indian-origin singing sensation Alyssa Raghu, who made it to the top 24, stole a million hearts and garnered a massive fan following with her powerful performances last year on American Idol Season 1.

read more
News | 03 Apr 2019

Ariana Grande refuses to label her sexuality

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande has said she will not label her sexuality as her newest single "Monopoly" sparked rumors of her being bisexual.

read more
News | 25 Mar 2019

Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes honoured at Kids' Choice Awards

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and Adam Sandler bagged award for their contribution in music at the recently held 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

read more

RnM Biz

News
Global music community prevails in winning the rights to the .MUSIC domain extension

MUMBAI: DotMusic Limited (read more

News
URSA re-imagines streaming music for new artist-centric era

MUMBAI: What would a streaming service look like, if hard-nosed but optimistic professional musicread more

News
RAM Week 13: Top radio stations retain top spot

MUMBAI: In Week 13 of RAM Ratings, top radio stations didn’t witness much change in their rankinread more

News
Indian radio's one dimensional nature needs to change: Sanjoy Majumdar, BBC Radio

MUMBAI: The Radio Festival, held on World Radio Day at New Delhi on 13 February, saw attendance read more

News
Divine, Siri, Mokshada encourage youth to 'Be A King' in new Budweiser Experiences' campaign

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences newest campaign, ‘Be A King’, has a powerful narrative that bolsterread more

top# 5 articles

1
Making good music and having people connect is my biggest achievement: RIKA

MUMBAI: Indian origin UK based pop star Chandrika Darbari also known as RIKA recently won the Rising Star Awards in The Asian Awards for bringing...read more

2
Kanye West sells church clothes at Coachella

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye Wests Sunday Service wasn’t the only big draw on the last day of Coachella.read more

3
Singing for family best moment of life, says Adnan

MUMBAI: Popular singer Adnan Sami says of the 33 years appearing on television around the world, serenading wife Roya and daughter Medina has been...read more

4
Islandeer releases new single 'The Bad Taste'

MUMBAI: Indie pop band Islandeer releases their second single, The Bad Taste, which explores coming-of-age romance with the usual suspects – temporal...read more

5
Ariana opens up about her fascination for Jim Carrey

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande has said the celebrity she still loves the most is Hollywood star actor Jim Carrey. Grande said she adored the Dumb and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group