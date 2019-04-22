RadioandMusic
News |  22 Apr 2019 18:57 |  By RnMTeam

Adele separates from husband Simon Konecki

MUMBAI: Singer Adele has parted ways with her husband, Simon Konecki, according to a statement from her representative Benny Tarantini.

"Adele and her partner have separated," the statement said, reports cnn.com.

"They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment," it further added.

Adele and Konecki share a son together, Angelo, who was born in 2012.

Konecki is co-founder of Life Water and its charity Drop4drop, which promotes global access to clean water.

(Source: IANS)

