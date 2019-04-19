Madonna's Medellin makes 'World Record'

MUMBAI: Madonna's new track, Medellín feat. Maluma recently debuted as Zane Lowe’s World Record on Apple Music’s Beats 1 today. This is the first World Record for the Queen of Pop and the first track from her upcoming album Madame X, which is now available to pre-add on Apple Music. Zane aired a one-minute clip about the World Record from Madonna’s recent interview with Julie Adenuga Apple Music’s Beats 1.

Speaking about her collaboration with Maluma, Madonna spoke on Apple Music’s Beats 1, "I met him backstage at the (MTV) Video Music Awards and he was very sweet. The next day, he sent me flowers and said, it was a great honor meeting me. Then I heard from his manager that he wanted to collaborate with me. So, I told that to Mirwais and we both started listening to his music more closely and like all the reggaeton that he does. Let’s do something slightly different but still has a connection to the music that he makes and is still connected to Madame X. We started working on music and he started commenting and adding things and eventually we got into a studio together. He’s so great to work with. One of the easy going, open, warm, generous, doesn’t leave the studio until the work is done. Has great work ethic. I adore him. I got nothing, but great things to say about him.”



