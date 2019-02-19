We try to put a little bit of originality in all our recreations, say 'Total Dhamaal' music directors

MUMBAI: Music directors Gourov and Roshin who have given some mind-blowing music to one of the most talked about upcoming films Total Dhamaal, directed by Indra Kumar had a great time composing for the entire film album. Iconic songs Paisa Yeh Paisa and Mungda have also been recreated by Gourov-Roshin and is sung by Dev Negi, Subhro Ganguly, and Arpita Chakraborty, while the lyrics are penned by Kunwar Juneja.

Music directors Gourov and Roshin spoke to us about their experience of working on Paisa Yeh Paisa, Munda and the entire album. “In the day of multiple music composers, to be the sole composers of such a big film has definitely been a blessing and an honour. It wouldn't have been possible without the support of the makers of the film, Induji, Kookie Gulati, Ajay Devgan sir and everyone else involved in the film,” said Gourav and Roshin.

While the music directors have worked for a couple of songs from the movie Total Dhamaal, “I will take you through the journey of each song in the film. For the song Paisa Yeh Paisa, initially, we were not interested in doing a recreation. We wanted to do something and we had an original song for Total Dhamaal. Kookie insisted on giving this song one shot. He emotional blackmailed us into doing it but I am glad we did it because I think it is one of the most outstanding video in recent times. The way Induji and Kookie have presented it is amazing.”

The next song Mungda from the movie Total Dhamaal has yet again being directed by Roshin and Gourav, they revealed, how they were offered this song, “Again we had an original song as well as another recreation on which we had been working for a considerable amount of time. That recreated song was locked and everything else was ready. One day, Induji came to our studio and said, ‘why we don’t give it a shot to Mungda, if it does not work out, we already have another song ready.’ Believe me, Mungda was the fastest song that happened because it happened the same evening. We try to put a little bit of originality in all our recreations unlike most of the recreations you hear nowadays.”

Well, the duo also spoke about the Total Dhamaal theme called Oh My Mehbooba. “This took a while because we were planning to crack a theme for the film, which had to be incorporated in the song as well. We must have created around 3000 themes and then one fine day, Induji came and he was humming something that was so catchy, we created a song around it.”