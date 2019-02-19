RadioandMusic
News |  19 Feb 2019 19:17 |  By RnMTeam

Three reasons why you should not miss out the special 'Gully Boy' episode of Baba Ki Chowki on MTV Beats

MUMBAI: The Gully Boy fever is up and high. Considering the same, MTV Beats' Dr. Sanket Bhosale as Sanju Baba is in conversation with the stars of the blockbuster movie, i.e. the gorgeous Alia Bhatt and versatile Ranveer Singh.

The episode will have impromptu rap segments by Ranveer Singh, who has dressed flamboyantly in rainbow colours. Ranveer thoroughly entertains his fans and is seen slipping in and out of his new rap avatar and Alia Bhatt will be adding up to all the craziness with Ranveer Singh. The lead pair will also rap and talk in Bambaiya language.

Any recent interview of Ranveer Singh was incomplete without him being asked about his marriage with Deepika Padukone. Newly-wed Ranveer talks about his dad being his inspiration for marriage. Alia too is asked about her wedding plans, to which Alia has shyly responded that nothing is in store anytime soon.

If you are ardent fans of the rap, watch out for the fun banter and our stunning stars on this episode. Watch Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on Baba Ki Chowki in conversation with Sanju Baba.

Tune in to MTV Beats 18 February 2019 8am onwards. Apna Time Aagaya!

