News |  19 Feb 2019 18:58 |  By RnMTeam

Sonu Nigam has been one of my biggest inspirations says Sanah Moidutty

MUMBAI: Sanah Moidutty who is known for her cover versions of popular songs on digital platforms, recently did a mash up of Sonu Nigam’s timeless hits like Kal Ho Naa Ho, In Lamhon Ke Daman Mein and Abhi Mujhme Kahin.

Sonu is someone that Sanah has not only grown up listening to but also has idolised the singer. This was the main reason she came out with the mash-up. The tracks are Sanah’s favourite songs and the mash-up has come out beautifully.

Interestingly, after listening to the track Sonu Nigam also appreciated her work and took to Facebook to express his feelings. "How awesome Sanah Moidutty..not just touched but awestruck with your talent...how awesome you have become and what expressions you have put into a song....god bless you...and keep it up...A bright future ahead (sic)," said sonu in his Facebook post.

Sanah further revealed that she had tears in her eyes when she first saw Sonu Nigam perform, “Sonuji has been one of my biggest inspirations. These classics are a part of my system. And I always wanted to do a rendition of one of his songs. One day, I just sat and made a list of all my favourite songs by him and I picked these three. That's how this rendition happened."

On Sonu Nigam appreciating her rendion, Sana exclaims, "I really hadn't seen that coming. When I saw that Sonuji had shared it on Facebook with such encouraging words, I couldn't believe it. I felt so happy. It really means a lot to me to have him hear my rendition and say good things about it, because honestly I was nervous to attempt these songs. I feel really motivated by his appreciation." adds Sanah.

