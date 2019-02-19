It's an honour to be a part of such a path-breaking film, says Jasleen Royal on singing and featuring in 'Gully Boy'

MUMBAI: Din Shagna Da singer Jasleen Royal has composed as well as sung Jahaan Tu Chala for the current rage movie, Gully Boy, the country is struck with. Standing out from the rap saga, her song is a soft melody that will touch your heart.

On being asked, how this opportunity landed in her kitty, Jasleen reveals, “Actually, I met Zoya at Baar Baar Dekho’s wrap party. I approached and told her, ‘I am a huge fan of yours and I want to do a meeting with her.’ She was very welcoming and said. ‘Ok, sure! Let’s meet.’ At that time, she was still developing the script of Gully Boy. She heard some of my stuff and told me that she will let me know if she has something. Couple of months later, I got a call from her office. This is how I got this song for Gully Boy.”

When asked about her experience to work, “It was amazing to work with Zoya and Ankur Tiwari, who is the music supervisor of the film. I have composed as well as sung Jahaan Tu Chala. Zoya told me to write and make a song about anything I feel like hence there is no situation in specific. Both she and Ankur gave me a lot of inputs. So, it was very easy going and refreshing.”

Royal’s song is different from the entire rap album, the movie boasts of. On this she exclaims, “People have been asking me, ‘where you scared of being a part of a rap album, since your song is very different?’But, Zoya told me that I have to make the best song, I can. Since, I am a huge fan of hers and had got a huge opportunity, I didn’t think about anything else honestly. I just wanted to deliver, what I was asked for. But, my song is exceptionally well!”

On being part a part of Gully Boy that has got raving views, Jasleen Royal shares, “It’s an honour to be a part of such a path-breaking film. It’s like one of the best films in the longest time. Approaching and being able to do something for Zoya was enough to make me happy.”

Spilling beans about your projects, Jasleen reveals, “I am working on Kesari. I have one song in the movie, which is a period film, a special film. It’s stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra and is a very special film. I am very happy to be a part of such a big project by Sharma Productions.. I am very excited that’s all I can tell you right now.”

“I am doing two singles for sure this year. There can be more going further. Right now, they are still in the developing stage. As soon as I have something ready, I will definitely tell. When I have something, I will let you guys now,” she further speaks about her independent projects.

Rap is the current trending in India. On being asked, if she open for a rap song, Jasleen says, “I don’t plan but I am always open to trying new things. Tomorrow if someone asks me let’s do a wrap, I would be like ‘let’s try.’”

Summing up her musical journey so far, the Love You Zindagi singer shares, “Every big as well as small film has helped me to reach somewhere. I started as a YouTube artist and then Khoobsurat landed in my hand, which gave me Baar Baar Dekho, which further gave me Gully Boy. It’s all therefore related.”

Lastly, Jasleen leaves a message for budding singers, “I will advice them to be persistent, have their own voice and expression and just keep doing and don’t give up. Personal expression is very important.”

“Sabka Time Aayega,” she concluded in the Apna Time Aayega style!