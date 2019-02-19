I give full credit to Amaal Mallik and Zeek for 'Feel The Vibe': Yash Narvekar

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals latest single Feel the Vibe made the audiences groove recently. Composed by Yash Narvekar, the video featured him along side singer Akasa Singh.

“I wasn’t really a part of the song making process. I was sent the song and loved it so much that I immediately jumped on it. I give full credit to Amaal and Zeek for a wonderful track,” says Yash Narvekar who has also rendered lyrics of the song.

Amaal has turned music producer for this song after a gap of eighth long years.

Yash speaks on the best part, he liked about the song, “The reason why I like this song so much is that it is so different from what is currently in vogue in the industry. It’s got the nostalgic appeal of year 2000 to it and the hook is definitely my favourite part, it will just reel you in.”

Yash, who revealed about having an amazing experience, adds further, “I had an amazing experience being featured! I’m so glad I was a part of the video because it was literally one of the most fun sets, I’ve been on. Director Arif Khan had such a clear vision and the production team including co-producer Siddharth Atha did such a good job in executing the whole affair so seamlessly, that we were done with the whole shoot in just 10-12 hours. The end product complements the song beautifully.”

Lastly, Yash speaks about his upcoming projects, “I’m super excited about my future projects. There will be a lot of independent music coming your way soon. I have written some songs for the first time and I hope people have as much fun listening to them as much as I did while making them.”

Meanwhile, Feel The Vibe is doing well on all the music charts as it has crossed over seven million views on YouTube.