RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Feb 2019 17:49 |  By RnMTeam

I give full credit to Amaal Mallik and Zeek for 'Feel The Vibe': Yash Narvekar

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals latest single Feel the Vibe made the audiences groove recently. Composed by Yash Narvekar, the video featured him along side singer Akasa Singh.

“I wasn’t really a part of the song making process. I was sent the song and loved it so much that I immediately jumped on it. I give full credit to Amaal and Zeek for a wonderful track,” says Yash Narvekar who has also rendered lyrics of the song.

Amaal has turned music producer for this song after a gap of eighth long years.

Also Read: Amaal Mallik produces music after eight years for 'Feel The Vibes'

Click here to view the song

Yash speaks on the best part, he liked about the song, “The reason why I like this song so much is that it is so different from what is currently in vogue in the industry. It’s got the nostalgic appeal of year 2000 to it and the hook is definitely my favourite part, it will just reel you in.”

Yash, who revealed about having an amazing experience, adds further, “I had an amazing experience being featured! I’m so glad I was a part of the video because it was literally one of the most fun sets, I’ve been on. Director Arif Khan had such a clear vision and the production team including co-producer Siddharth Atha did such a good job in executing the whole affair so seamlessly, that we were done with the whole shoot in just 10-12 hours. The end product complements the song beautifully.”

Lastly, Yash speaks about his upcoming projects, “I’m super excited about my future projects. There will be a lot of independent music coming your way soon. I have written some songs for the first time and I hope people have as much fun listening to them as much as I did while making them.”

Meanwhile, Feel The Vibe is doing well on all the music charts as it has crossed over seven million views on YouTube.

Tags
Yash Narvekar Arif Khan Siddharth Atha Akasa Singh Independent music
Related news
News | 09 Feb 2019

Amaal Mallik produces music after eight years for 'Feel The Vibes'

MUMBAI: Speaking about producing music after eight years, Amaal exclaimed, “I had programmed and produced music for other composers eighth years back. But, when I heard his tune, I said bro you compose the music and I will make music for you. I think this single is so sweet and musical.”

read more
News | 08 Feb 2019

'Feel The Vibe' is a song different from the current fad Yash Narvekar

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals is all set to make you groove to its beats and feel the instant connection with their new single Feel the Vibe. The song features Akasa Singh and Yash Narvekar. “I wasn’t really a part of the song making process.

read more
News | 29 Jan 2019

Hindi film music nowadays not up to the mark: Dharmesh Darshan

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Dharmesh Darshan has said that Hindi film music, nowadays, is not up to the mark as compared to earlier generations.

read more
News | 22 Jan 2019

Arjun Kanungo believes shooting as a sport helps him stay focused and honest in life!

MUMBAI: Arjun Kanungo has made us swoon over both his club hits and marvellous melodies and continues to do so. While we all know about his love for music, which has always made everyone go gaga over his soothing voice, the singer has an unique way to calm himself by pistol shooting.

read more
News | 21 Jan 2019

Vishal Dadlani spills beans about his latest love interest?

MUMBAI: Vishal Dadlani is known for his exceptional music composition, singing and his blatantly honest opinions, but there is something, his global are unaware of! In fact, it is something the multifaceted artist is in love with!

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM) announces its first half-day interactive workshop at DBS in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

MUMBAI: The Digital Radio Mondiale Consortium will hold an extensive workshop and make several kread more

News
Radio remains a free-to-air medium for the masses: BIG FM CFO Asheesh Chatterjee

MUMBAI: BIG FM Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Asheesh Chatterjee, who recently attended The Radioread more

Press Releases
2018's Best Hindi music celebrated at 11th Pepsi Mirchi Music Awards, tickets sale donated to Pulwama attack victims

MUMBAI: The biggest night for music in India, Pepsi Mirchi Music Awards co-powered by Smule, Nokread more

News
There is a myth that commercial radio players don't talk about social issues: RED FM COO Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: She is known for her staunch opinions and has been awarderead more

Press Releases
Amazon Prime Video greenlights new Prime Original series - Bandish Bandits

Mumbai: Amazon Prime Video today greenlit an all new Prime Original Series, Bandish Bandits,read more

top# 5 articles

1
Prolific Slide guitarist Debashish Bhattacharya to perform live at 101st Pratahswar The Morning Raga series presented by Pancham Nishad

MUMBAI: 12 years ago, the simple thought of giving the discerning listeners of Indian Classical Music an opportunity to listen to morning ragas ...read more

2
Nicky Romero and David Guetta unveil new festival friendly single 'Ring The Alarm'

MUMBAI: Music moguls and longtime friends Nicky Romero and David Guetta teamed up for their latest collaboration Ring the Alarm, a new festival...read more

3
MK delivers club-ready remix of latest Sigrid single 'Don't Feel Like Crying'

MUMBAI: BBC Music Sound of 2018 winner Sigrid has unveiled a floor filling set of MK remixes of her latest hit, Don’t Feel Like Crying, with the...read more

4
Bira 91 announces the second edition of April Fools' fest

MUMBAI: Ditch pranking your friends; give the longstanding tradition a new-age twist with the second edition of Bira 91 April Fools’ Fest happening...read more

5
It's an honour to be a part of such a path-breaking film, says Jasleen Royal on singing and featuring in 'Gully Boy'

MUMBAI: Din Shagna Da singer Jasleen Royal has composed as well as sung Jahaan Tu Chala for the current rage movie, Gully Boy, the country is struck...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group