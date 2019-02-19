RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Feb 2019 19:28 |  By RnMTeam

Dealing with fame was complicated: Singer Darshan Raval

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval garnered fandom and prominence despite losing reality television show India's Raw Star. The singer, who describes his initial tryst with fame as complicated, says he is not trying to take someone's place in the music industry, but is on a journey to become - Darshan Raval.

"Handling fame was very complicated. When a small town boy comes in and gets success, it (handling fame) is very difficult," Raval, who comes from Ahmedabad, told IANS over phone.

"Then suddenly things changed. The initial one or two years were difficult. Everywhere I used to go, I used to get scratched and mobbed. But the love that one gets is like a drug. It gets on to you. Then you want it, hope to get it and work hard to get it," added the 24-year-old singer.

His goal is clear to him.

"I have grown up listening to Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam and Kishore Kumar. I keep on learning from different singers. I don't want to be somebody else. I want to be Darshan Raval. The entire process and journey is to become Darshan Raval," said Raval, who is also a songwriter and composer. 

His musical story started in a gurukul, but he has no formal training in music.

"I was in third or fourth standard in a gurukul, and I used to be homesick. So, everybody had different activities, somebody had horse riding and somebody had swimming. And there was a huge room where music used to happen, and I used to go there, sit and listen to the music. It felt very powerful and very magical. That's how music entered my life," he told.

There was a brief moment in his life when he got diverted from his path, and joined an engineering course. But his love for melodies brought him back. 

"I always believed there are things written for me, and second aur kuch aata hi nahi tha (didn't know anything apart from music). There was no other option," he revealed.

For Raval, it all started with humming the songs he heard in school, and then going on to write some himself and putting his independent songs online and that's how India's Raw Star in 2014 happened. 

"Someone contacted me after watching my independent songs on YouTube, and gave me information about the auditions. I uploaded my video and got selected, then gave many auditions and performed Meri Pehli Mohabbat and got selected. That was my first independent song on television which got very popular," he said. 

With over one million subscribers, he is not just a social media star, but an upcoming artiste who is a talented performer with a great stage presence.

After his stint in the reality show, Bollywood was his next stop. He has crooned songs like Jab Tum Chaho, Kheech Meri Photo, Chogada, Kamariya and Ek ladki ko dekha toh aisa laga. On the independent music front, he is known for Ishq Chada Hai, Tera Zikr, Baarish Lete Aana, Do Din and Bhula Diya.

The 24-year-old feels his rise to success is a plot straight out of a movie. 

"But at that point of time I had no clue. In fact, today also I am just walking on the road that I always wanted to. My mother's heart broke when I didn't win the reality show, but my father said that something big is waiting for me. And he was right."

The journey is still on as he is meeting people, making music and doing lot of great stuff. 

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Darshan Raval Jab Tum Chaho Kheech Meri Photo Chogada Kamariya Baarish Lete Aana Bollywood Arijit Singh Sonu Nigam Kishore Kumar India's Raw Star Do Din Tera Zikr Tujhe Bhula Diya
Related news
News | 19 Feb 2019

Sonu Nigam has been one of my biggest inspirations says Sanah Moidutty

MUMBAI: Sanah Moidutty who is known for her cover versions of popular songs on digital platforms, recently did a mash up of Sonu Nigam’s timeless hits like Kal Ho Naa Ho, In Lamhon Ke Daman Mein and Abhi Mujhme Kahin.

read more
News | 15 Feb 2019

Remixing old hit song, not a big achievement: 'Hollywood Wale Nakhre' producer

MUMBAI: Shahroz Khan, who is an associate producer of Big Bat Films, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming music video, Hollywood Wale Nakhre featuring actress Sunny Leone.

read more
News | 14 Feb 2019

A song for every situation on Valentine's Day!

MUMBAI: You might be taken, broken, single or in ' it’s complicated' situation or anything else, Hindi films have a song for any of your situation. You might be without a partner but you will not be without music on Valentine’s Day.

read more
News | 14 Feb 2019

An Ode to Madhubala

MUMBAI: Today’s Google Doodle looks a tad more beautiful than everyday. The reason is Madhubala. It is her 83rd birth Anniversary and we celebrate the ethereal beauty. Sadly, she left this world at a young age of 36.

read more
News | 13 Feb 2019

Music makes rapper Dino James feel powerful

MUMBAI: Rapper Dino James's new song Bhokali is about to touch three million views on YouTube. He says he feels very powerful as he can speak his mind without any filter.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM) announces its first half-day interactive workshop at DBS in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

MUMBAI: The Digital Radio Mondiale Consortium will hold an extensive workshop and make several kread more

News
Radio remains a free-to-air medium for the masses: BIG FM CFO Asheesh Chatterjee

MUMBAI: BIG FM Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Asheesh Chatterjee, who recently attended The Radioread more

Press Releases
2018's Best Hindi music celebrated at 11th Pepsi Mirchi Music Awards, tickets sale donated to Pulwama attack victims

MUMBAI: The biggest night for music in India, Pepsi Mirchi Music Awards co-powered by Smule, Nokread more

News
There is a myth that commercial radio players don't talk about social issues: RED FM COO Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: She is known for her staunch opinions and has been awarderead more

Press Releases
Amazon Prime Video greenlights new Prime Original series - Bandish Bandits

Mumbai: Amazon Prime Video today greenlit an all new Prime Original Series, Bandish Bandits,read more

top# 5 articles

1
Another Bollywood singer turns rapper?

MUMBAI: Seems like the rap fever has taken over the tinsel town of Bollywood after the fantabulous success of Ranveer Singh starrer, Gully Boy....read more

2
Vh1 Supersonic: Two Door Cinema Club's songs might feature in TV shows again

MUMBAI: Popular American TV shows like Grey's Anatomy, Teen Wolf and The Vampire Diaries have featured at least one song by the Irish indie band Two...read more

3
Cocoon announce 20th-anniversary event at Ushuaïa Ibiza

MUMBAI: When Cocoon arrived on Ibiza in 1999, the sound of the island was incredibly different. It took several years of Väth and his team’s...read more

4
Nicky Romero and David Guetta unveil new festival friendly single 'Ring The Alarm'

MUMBAI: Music moguls and longtime friends Nicky Romero and David Guetta teamed up for their latest collaboration Ring the Alarm, a new festival...read more

5
Bira 91 announces the second edition of April Fools' fest

MUMBAI: Ditch pranking your friends; give the longstanding tradition a new-age twist with the second edition of Bira 91 April Fools’ Fest happening...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group