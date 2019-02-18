Vh1 Supersonic: Two Door Cinema Club's songs might feature in TV shows again

MUMBAI: Popular American TV shows like Grey's Anatomy, Teen Wolf and The Vampire Diaries have featured at least one song by the Irish indie band Two Door Cinema Club. They say they are making new music so the songs might be used in different shows in the future.

Their tracks like Do You Want it All?, You're Not Stubborn and Sleep alone have been played in the background of some of the TV shows. The list might have more additions.

"It's good to get our music in front of other people. Sometimes people ask us if they can use our music. We decide if we like the show or something about it. I am sure there will be stuff on shows or movies in the future," Kevin Baird, a member of the band, told IANS here on Saturday.

As of now, the band, which also consists of Alex Trimble and Sam Halliday, has not tied up with any show.

"But we have been working on some new music so, maybe in the future. We don't know yet," Trimble said prior to their performance here at Vh1 Supersonic 2019.

It was their debut performance in the country.

"It's nice to see how different people around the world like to party," Halliday said with excitement.

Baird added, "This is our first time in India. There are many places in the world where we haven't played so, we were looking forward to playing in this country for so many years."

Trimble wanted to spend some more time in India.

"We have not had the time to really experience India so, maybe next time. We will definitely be back that's for sure," he promised.

They are not too familiar with the current Indian music but they would love to explore that more. "That would be great," said Trimble.

(Source: IANS)