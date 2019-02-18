RadioandMusic
News |  18 Feb 2019 17:54 |  By RnMTeam

Marshmello's song 'Biba' features the Badshah of Bollywood

MUMBAI: The sensational American DJ Marshmello, who is touring India currently for VH1 Supersonic, has released his track, Biba. The song is a tribute to Bollywood songs and features the one and only king of romance of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan and is co-composed Pritam.

The song has many references of Shah Rukh’s hit films like Devdas, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Dil Se. Also, his famous line - Naam toh Suno hoga? is incorporated in the song. It also has the iconic scene from the massive hit Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, with SRK standing in the fields with his arms wide open is a part of the song.

Marshmello has always expressed his love and admiration for India. VH1 Supersonic this year marks his third visit to the country. Marshmello said, “India is so special to me. This is my third time here and I love it, even more, each time I come back. That’s why I wanted to make this trip even more special and give my fans here their own anthem. It was great to work with Pritam over the last few months and give the Mellogang Biba.”  The Biba song is trending currently and for the right reasons.

Yesterday, before his performance in Pune for VH1 Supersonic, Marshmello won hearts of Indians by expressing his condolences for the recent horrific terrorist attacks at Pulwama in Kashmir, India. The American DJ, who is known for his signature headgear, was joined on stage by the latest heartthrob of Indian movies, Kartik Aryan. They performed on the Coca Cola song and quite had a party.

