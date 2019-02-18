RadioandMusic
News |  18 Feb 2019

Another Bollywood singer turns rapper?

MUMBAI: Seems like the rap fever has taken over the tinsel town of Bollywood after the fantabulous success of Ranveer Singh starrer, Gully Boy. While we hear of Bollywood singer trying some kick-ass rap, including actors like Ranveer, there is one more B’town singer, Shilpa Surroch, who has joined the rappers clan.

Having risen to fame as one of the contestants of popular music reality show, The Voice India Season 2, the singer will be rapping for a song for upcoming movie, Paharganj.

Touted to be a murder mystery, Surroch has rapped for the song, whose lyrics are penned by Shellee, who had written lyrics for blockbuster Bollywood movie, Udta Punjab.

On bagging this first-of-its-kind opportunity to rap, happy Shilpa exclaims, "I shot for the song when I was suffering from severe cold. I was not very confident if the song will turn out well but the makers loved the song, when it finally came out. I think they liked my nasal voice.”

“It was a great experience rapping, since I took it as a challenge and the film is also great based in Paharganj, which is also known as the Amsterdam of India."

Meanwhile, Shilpa Surroch is sharing the credits of this untitled song with Banno singer Brijesh Shandilya. Well, we will have to wait and watch until Shilpa’s rap is out.

