News |  16 Feb 2019 18:50 |  By RnMTeam

India is so special to me: Marshmello

MUMBAI: American electronic music producer and DJ Marshmello is gearing up to thrill the audience at Vh1 Supersonic 2019 this weekend.

He says India is special to him.

"India is so special to me. This is my third time here (in India) and I love it, even more, each time I come back," Marshmello said in a statement.

"That's why I wanted to make this trip even more special and give my fans here their own anthem. It was great to work with (composer) Pritam over the last few months and give the Mellogang Biba," added the artiste, known for songs like Friends and Wolves.

Prior to his performance here on 17 February 2019 at Vh1 Supersonic in Pune, Marshmello released the music video of Biba.

(Source: IANS)

The voice of unheard, community radio, restrictions on Private FMs and podcasts formed the major highlights of The Radio Festival 2019

MUMBAI: The Radio Festival, which was held on 13 February 2019 was a gathering of noteworthy peoread more

The government has to weigh the pros and cons of any decision, says Anju Nigam, Joint Secretary Ministry of Information Broadcasting on why private news isn't allowed in its own form

MUMBAI: At the recently held Radio Festival, Joint Secretary Government of India Ministry of Infread more

Budweiser Experiences X Vh1 Supersonic are back for another epic edition of the music fiesta

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences presents VH1 Supersonic, for the first time ever will witness the read more

RAM Week 4: Radio Nasha rises to second position in Delhi

MUMBAI: In Week 4 of RAM Ratings, HT Media’s Radio Nasha has elevated to position second in Delhread more

RED FM mellows down today to show solidarity to the victims of Pulwama attack

MUMBAI: The recent suicide bomb attack on CRPF convoy that killed around 40 CRPF personnels in Pread more

