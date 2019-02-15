RadioandMusic
Tips Music's new love song 'Ghulam Tera' will melt your heart

MUMBAI: Tips Music has released yet another single sung by Gav Mastie called Ghulam Tera. Directed by Parmod Sharma Rana, the music is composed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Preet Tarpai. The melody is sure to capture your heart.

A beautiful love song created by its makers will give you a romantic vibe. Ghulam Tera lyrics carry a deep meaning with its signature guitar tunes that will kick-start your day. The song released on 14 February i.e. on Valentine’s Day, is a perfect blend of music with good cinematography.

Click here to view the song

Tips managing director Kumar Taurani said, "Tips Music as a company has always encouraged quality work and will continue to do so. We have spread our wings across film production along with music production with the same vision of setting new trends for the market."

Over time, Tips Music has released some fresh songs with some new artists and has catered to the needs of the audience. With current trend drifting towards Punjabi music and Tips being the company ahead of its time have launched its young talent Gav Mastie, who is already popular in Punjabi Music Circuit.

A big thumbs up to the makers for the song as everyone is sure to plug in your headphones and listen to this romantic melody on the rewind mode.

