News |  15 Feb 2019 19:06 |  By RnMTeam

Lata Mangeshkar condemn 'barbaric' Pulwama attack

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has joined Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and others to condemn the Pulwama terror attack that killed 45 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lata Mangeshkar tweeted, “I condemn the terrorist attack in Jammu-Kashmir's Pulwama district. I would like to pay a tribute to the martyrs. I am with the families of these soldiers in this moment of grief.”

In the worst ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in 1989, a suicide bomber on Thursday rammed his SUV packed with explosives into a CRPF bus on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Pulwama district, killing at least 45 troopers and leaving the security establishment stunned.

