News |  15 Feb 2019 21:00 |  By RnMTeam

Lady Gaga appalled by music tattoo mistake

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Lady Gaga was appalled by a mistake in her music tattoo on her wrist.

She took to Twitter to share her relief with fans after a tattoo of a music stave on her wrist with a missing fifth line was corrected, reports bbc.com

"As a music theory student I'm appalled, as someone having fun with their friends I'm relieved," she said. 

Gaga got two new tattoos a "La Vie En Rose" tribute inspired by A Star is Born and a musical staff with the notes 'G A G A'. Her followers noticed that on the second tattoo, there were only four lines in the musical staff instead of five.

She said that alcohol may have been to blame for the error as she posted the corrected image of the tattoo. She wrote, "Musical crisis averted. Too many tequilas forgot the fifth staff line poor thing. Here's the real deal."

Gaga is currently up for Best Actress for her role as upcoming music star Ally in A Star is Born, directed by Bradley Cooper. The 91st Academy Awards will be held here on February 24. It will be telecast in India on Star Movies.

(Source: IANS)

