News |  15 Feb 2019 21:02 |  By RnMTeam

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom engaged

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry says she got engaged to actor Orlando Bloom on Valentine's Day this year, following a three-year on-off romance.

The Part Of Me hitmaker on Friday took to Instagram to share the news, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Full bloom," she wrote along with a photograph of herself with her fiance Orlando, flaunting her ring. 

The Troy actor also shared the same photograph writing, "Lifetimes". 

Katy's mother Mary Hudson also shared images of the emotional proposal on Facebook, with caption: "Look who got engaged last night." 

Perry was previously married to actor Russell Brand, while Orlando was married to model Miranda Kerr.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Katy Perry Troy Russell Brand Orlando Bloom Miranda Kerr Valentine’s Day
