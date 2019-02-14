A song for every situation on Valentine's Day!

MUMBAI: You might be taken, broken, single or in ' it’s complicated' situation or anything else, Hindi films have a song for any of your situation. You might be without a partner but you will not be without music on Valentine’s Day.

Pehla Nasha - Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

Lets cut the chase short and turn directly to the ’90s. Everybody who grew up in the ’90s and are growing up now, Pehla Nasha is the first song they can think of when they think of the first flush of love. Pehla Nasha is what Summer of 69 is to Western Popular-evergreen and timeless. Sung by Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam, Pehla Nasha is the best expression of first love.

Kuch Toh Hua Hai - Kal Ho Na ho

You can’t get a peppier song than this for the happy mood today. Pictured with vibrant colours and beautiful locales, this Sonu Nigam Alka Yagnik song will go on a repeat mode if your love life is strong today.

Sooraj Hua Madha - Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

The quintessential sensual and romantic song pictured on the king of romance and Kajol, with whom he shared a sizzling chemistry. Again a Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik song, composed by Sandesh Shandilya this song is irreplaceable on your romantic playlist.

Tadap Tadap Ke - Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

First of all, sorry for the heartbreak. But music is a great healer and listening to songs akin to your situation could be cathartic. If you are going through heartbreak, look no further and listen to this KK sung song.

Break Up song - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

If you are just happy that you let go off a toxic relationship, this is the song for you. Sung by Jonita Gandhi and Arijit Singh, this one is a fun ride.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran - Darr

Stalking is wrong and so is obsessive behaviour. However, this song is beautiful to say the least. Set to the tunes of Shiv-Hari and sung by Udit Narayn, Tu hai meri kiran stays the favourite for people who cant express their love.

In Dino - Life In A Metro

If you are planning to get into a relationship, listen to this song and take the plunge. Beautiful lyrics by Sayyed Quadri and melodic tune by Pritam, in Dino is sung by Soham Chakraborty.

Aaj Ibadat - Bajirao Mastani

If you are in love and about to get married, this song is enough to get goosebumps.

Mana Ke Hum Hai Yaar Nahi - Meri Pyaari Bindu

Unrequited love is the relationship status of half the world. So, here is a beautiful song for all those who are in ‘it-was-and-is-complicated’ situation.