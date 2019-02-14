RadioandMusic
News |  14 Feb 2019 19:17 |  By RnMTeam

Gipsy Kings to perform in India in March

MUMBAI: French musical group Gipsy Kings will be performing in India on March 9 here.

The gig is part of a year-long celebration of National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA)completing 50 years.

The group, led by André Reyes, is famous for songs like Bamboleo, Djobi Djoba and A Mi Manera. It comprises the Reyes (Nicolas, Canut, Paul, Patchai, André) and the Baliardos (Tonino, Paco, Diego).

The gig is being brought to India in association with BookMyShow. It will be held on 9 March 2019 in Tata Theatre, NCPA here, read a statement. 

NCPA International Music General Manager Farrahnaz Irani said, "We are elated to welcome Gipsy Kings, one of the greatest exponents in the world of music to perform at Tata Theatre... We are positive that this will be an iconic performance which will be well appreciated by the enthusiasts of salsa and pop music."

To this, BookMyShow Live Entertainment Chief Operating Officer Albert Almeida said, "We are delighted to join the NCPA, our long-standing partners, to bring the Gipsy Kings to Mumbai as a part of their 50th year line-up."

(Source: IANS)

