Jet Airways is my favorite airline says, Mika Singh

MUMBAI: We have heard tons of stories where singers have been very fond of a few airlines and their services. While there have been sweet and sour memories from what singers have narrated in the past. Recently Mika Singh had a good word to say about Jet Airways.

“I always fly in Jet Airways and, this is my favorite airline, one of the best airlines in India,” said Mika Singh through his video.

Furthermore, Singh went on to tweet, “I always fly by my favorite the best @jetairways . Great hospitality, very good service and always lands on time. These new seats are both great looking and comfortable. Thank you Neeta and Provita for the lovely cake. God bless.”

Mika Singh went on to thank the air hostess

Earlier musician duo Salim-Sulaimaan had put up a post on the best treatment they had received from an airline. While an airline had turned Benny Dayal’s journey sour as they had messed up with the singer’s musical instruments.

