RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Feb 2019 15:05 |  By RnMTeam

Atif Aslam is a very seasoned artist: Vipin Patwa

MUMBAI: Composer Vipin Patwa says singer Atif Aslam is a very seasoned artiste and hopes to continue working with him.

After Sehmi hai dhadkan, the two have teamed up once again for a song, this time for Auliya from Rajshri Productions' movie Hum Chaar.

"Atif Aslam is a very seasoned artiste. Atif knows his merits very well so, it is easy for us to work with an artiste who is successful and extremely professional as well. He also gives his inputs which are very useful," Patwa said in a statement.

He had recorded the song with the Pakistani singer in Dubai.

"I feel very privileged and honored to work with Atif Aslam who is one of the most successful singers of our time," said the composer.

He hopes their association continues.

"He lives across the border and Auliya means messenger of God. I am talking about all the messengers of God as we love peace and even people living across the border love peace. This song has a lot of peace and positivity so, we hope that our association continues in the future as well," said Patwa.

Tags
Atif Aslam Vipin Patwa Nizammudin Auliya Rajshri Productions
Related news
News | 05 Feb 2019

If your aim is to become a versatile playback singer, you should have knowledge of everything, but have your own voice: Amaal Mallik

MUMBAI: Music composer, who hold the credit of being the youngest successful music composer in the country, has revealed the importance of having your original voice and if training is important for being a good singer.

read more
News | 04 Feb 2019

'Auliya' has come straight from my heart, says music composer Vipin Patwa

MUMBAI: Music composer Vipin Patwa has composed the first song, Auliya from the upcoming Bollywood movie, Hum Chaar. Penned by Shabbir Ahmed, the song is sung by Atif Aslam.

read more
News | 18 Dec 2018

Sonu Nigam yet again speaks his mind, wishes to be from Pakistan to get work in India!

MUMBAI: As clear is his voice so are his thoughts.

read more
News | 25 Sep 2018

'Loveyatri' songs depict Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain's 'journey of love'

MUMBAI: ‘Love is in the air’ and Loveyatri is the perfect definition of it. Starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain’s chemistry through these songs look absolutely gorgeous. Romantic tracks in this movie purely depict stages of their ‘journey of love’.

read more
News | 24 Sep 2018

Atif Aslam's 'Dil Meri Na Sune' crosses 100mn mark in just 50 days

MUMBAI: This one could surely enter the record books of 'Believe it or not'. But it, has indeed happened as within just 50 days of its release, Atif Aslam's Dil Meri Na Sune has crossed the 100 million mark when it comes to the online views on YouTube.

read more

RnM Biz

News
World Radio Day 2019: Pillars of a radio show

MUMBAI: We all tune into radio-while commuting, relaxing or travelling long distance.read more

News
Radio industry needs to get out of its comfort zone, needs to get experimental: RJ Kartik on World Radio Day 2019

MUMBAI: My FM Jaipur’s most popular RJ Kartik who is also the second most followed RJ on social read more

Press Releases
The Biggest Stage for Independent Music is back with a bang - The 6th Edition of 'Radio City Freedom Awards powered by Skoda'

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network is all set to look out for the finest independread more

News
World Radio Day: There's no such problem around us, that has no solution, all we need to do is, sit and talk: RJ Vishesh

MUMBAI: Big FM Chandigarh’s famous RJ Vishesh has widely driven listener’s hearts with his populread more

Press Releases
9X Jalwa launches Jalwa #10YEARCHALLENGE

MUMBAI: 9X Jalwa, the Bollywood hits music channel by 9X Media, has created Jalwa #10YEARCHALLENread more

top# 5 articles

1
Jet Airways is my favorite airline says, Mika Singh

MUMBAI: We have heard tons of stories where singers have been very fond of a few airlines and their services. While there have been sweet and sour...read more

2
Cardi B quits Instagram after Grammy win

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B has quit Instagram following the backlash she received after she won a Grammy Award for her album "Invasion of Privacy". ...read more

3
Katy Perry's fashion line under fire

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry was slammed on social media for designing shoes which resembled blackface imagery.The shoes in question were black Rue...read more

4
Music makes rapper Dino James feel powerful

MUMBAI: Rapper Dino James's new song Bhokali is about to touch three million views on YouTube. He says he feels very powerful as he can speak his...read more

5
Jan Blomqvist announces European 'Disconnected' album tour

MUMBAI: Widely renowned artist Jan Blomqvist will bring his fusion of genre-crossing sounds to all corners of the globe this year. Starting with a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group