News |  14 Dec 2018

Kanye accuses Drake of threatening

MUMBAI: After slamming rapper Drake for taking underhanded shots at him, rapper Kanye has now accused him of threatening and bullying him.

"Drake called trying to threaten me," read Kanye's first tweet, reports etonline.com.

Kanye continued with a slew of tweets, some in which he referenced Pusha T's Toronto show last month that ended in a brawl, leaving one man in critical condition after he was stabbed.

"The kid he had run on stage at Pusha's concert is in critical condition. Since the pool line he's been trying to poke at me. So Drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family, you are the first suspect. So cut the tough talk," he wrote.

Repeating what he had tweeted earlier on Thursday, Kanye accused Drake of ignoring him, as well as sending him purple devil emojis when the rapper would talk about his mental health issues. He also seemingly tried to accuse Drake of being the one responsible for the fight.

"There would never be a Drake without a Kanye West, so never come out your mouth with a threat," he tweeted.

"You trying to be a bully. I never been bullied in my life and I never will be. That's why I made it this far in a pink polo. You pick on people with mental health issues."

It didn't stop there, as Kanye implored Drake to stop the bullying and just speak to him. "Drake this is what they want," he wrote.

"You would be so sad if anything ever happened to me," he told.

"Leave me and my family alone bro," the father of three continued.

"This year has been really tough and you have added to the confusion. I'm Ye bro. Remember that I love you. I would never intentionally hurt you. That's what I've been saying to you," he added.

Kanye and Drake have been involved in an on-going feud all year, reports etonline.com.

In September, Kim Kardashian's husband last took to Instagram to slam Drake regarding rumours that the 32-year-old rapper had an affair with Kim -- which she quickly shut down.

Kanye later apologised to the Canadian rapper, saying, "Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew. I haven't seen the show in person but the images look incredible online. I understand where the confusion started."

(Source: IANS)

