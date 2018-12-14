This holiday season, the magic returns to Mumbai with Disney's Aladdin!

MUMBAI: The festivities are in the air and with holidays knocking on the door, it’s the season of joy! If you are wondering what could possibly add magic to this much-awaited season, wait till we tell you that Disney’s Aladdin is all set to make a comeback and cast its spell over Mumbai once again. Yes, you read that right. After enthralling over 50,000 people, Disney’s Aladdin is back!

BookMyShow’s maiden Broadway-style theatrical production, Disney’s Aladdin made a phenomenal debut in Mumbai and Delhi, earlier this year. The spectacular musical completed over 50 fantastical shows and entertained thousands of people in both cities, leaving fans mesmerized. Given the huge demand from audiences, Disney’s Aladdin will return to Mumbai this December for families to celebrate and immerse in magical moments this holiday season. The third season of the musical will be performed at Mumbai’s National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) starting 21 December 2018.

With ever so famous songs such as Friend Like Me and A Whole New World, this musical is a celebration of love between Aladdin and Jasmine and along with his friendship with Genie. The talented actors who will bring this iconic tale to life on stage include Kira Narayanan playing Jasmine, Siddharth Menon and Taaruk Raina playing Aladdin and Mantra and Hitesh Bhojraj Malukani playing Genie.

Experience the magic of Disney's Aladdin at Mumbai’s National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA). If you haven't booked your tickets for this un-missable spectacular musical yet, book them now and make this holiday season extra magical!

Date: 21 December 2018 onwards

Venue: National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai

Book tickets exclusively on: https://in.bookmyshow.com/plays/disney-aladdin/ET00087289