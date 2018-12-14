RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Dec 2018 18:41 |  By RnMTeam

Grammy award-winning singer Nancy Wilson dead

MUMBAI: Grammy award-winning jazz singer Nancy Wilson is no more. She was 81.

The artiste, who retired from touring in 2011, died after a long illness at her home in Pioneertown, a California desert community near Joshua Tree National Park, her manager and publicist Devra Hall Levy revealed on Thursday night, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Influenced by Dinah Washington, Nat 'King' Cole and other stars, Wilson covered everything from jazz standards to Little Green Apples and in the 1960s alone released eight albums that reached the top 20 on Billboard's pop charts. 

She resisted being identified with a single category, especially jazz, and referred to herself as a "song stylist".

How Glad I Am brought her a Grammy in 1965 for best R&B performance, and she later won Grammys for best jazz vocal album in 2005 for R.S.V.P (Rare Songs, Very Personal) and in 2007 for "Turned to Blue". 

The National Endowment for the Arts awarded her a Jazz Masters Fellowship in 2004 for lifetime achievement.

Wilson also had a busy career on television, film and radio, her credits including Hawaii Five-O, Police Story and years hosting Jazz Profiles series. 

Active in the civil rights movement, including the Selma march of 1965, she received an NAACP Image Award in 1998.

Wilson was married twice; to drummer Kenny Dennis, whom she divorced in 1970; and to Wiley Burton, who died in 2008. She is survived by her son, Kacy Dennis; daughters Samantha Burton and Cheryl Burton; sisters Karen Davis and Brenda Vann and five grandchildren.

In accordance with Wilson's wishes, there will be no funeral service, a family statement said. 

A celebration of her life will be held most likely in February, the month of her birth. 

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Nancy Grammy Award Billboard
Related news
News | 11 Dec 2018

Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' gives her biggest streaming week ever for a woman

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande had a fabulous year 2018 as her song Thank U, Next has returned to number one in the Hot 100 list of Billboard world music chart list.

read more
News | 25 Oct 2018

Guru Randhawa's 'Downtown' rules at #7 on Billboard!

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa has nailed another milestone in his successful music career as the singer’s latest T-Series single, Downtown is trending at number seven on Billboard world music charts.

read more
News | 25 Oct 2018

Jassie Gill and Neha Kakkar's 'Nikle Currant' trends at 15 on Billboard world music charts

MUMBAI: Singers Jassie Gill and Neha Kakkar's first collaboration, Nikle Currant has become a rage, not only among the Indian, but also among the international audience as the song is currently trending at number 15 on Billboard world music charts, while it was kept at number five on You

read more
News | 16 Oct 2018

'A Star is Born' soundtrack tops Billboard 200 Albums Chart

MUMBAI : The soundtrack of singer-actress Lady Gaga and actor Bradley Cooper's A Star is Born made its debut at number one position on Billboard 200 Albums Chart.

read more
News | 15 Oct 2018

Michael Buble announces retirement from music

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning Canadian singer Michael Buble has announced his retirement from music after admitting he no longer has the desire for fame following his son's battle with cancer.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Amazon Prime Music adds new ways to discover and listen to music with Alexa voice enabled features

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Music recently announced the launch of new voice enabled features for custoread more

Press Releases
MY FM Maharashtra launches 'Aapki Marzi' campaign
MY FM

MUMBAI: MY FM Maharashtra having 10 stations is the largest network of real Maharashtra.read more

News
BARC Week 49: Zoom and WOW channel receive good numbers

MUMBAI: In week 49 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), channels have not witnessed a read more

Press Releases
Universal Music India appoints Shantanu Gangane as Vice President, Marketing
, Shantanu Gangane

MUMBAI: Leading music label, Universal Music today announced the appointment of Shantanu Ganganeread more

Press Releases
Save the Date: DIY Musician Conference heads to Austin in August 2019
DIY

MUMBAI: 1500 musicians of all ages, career stages, and walks of life.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Is Badshah's 'She Move It Like' inspired by DJ Snake's 'Taki Taki'?

MUMBAI: Call him the rapping star of India or one of the finest musicians, who is also a fabulous singer, Badshah has been on the top of the game...read more

2
Venus Worldwide Entertainment presents 'Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise Bin Aap Ke'

MUMBAI: Venus Worldwide Entertainment brings back romance with its soothing number Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise Bin Aap Ke. The returned version of the song...read more

3
Shaggy makes a quiet Delhi outing

MUMBAI: Globally popular singer DJ Shaggy, known for hit tracks Oh Carolina, Boombastic and Angel, made a quiet visit to India and jammed with DJ...read more

4
Grammy award-winning singer Nancy Wilson dead

MUMBAI: Grammy award-winning jazz singer Nancy Wilson is no more. She was 81.The artiste, who retired from touring in 2011, died after a long...read more

5
Kanye accuses Drake of threatening

MUMBAI: After slamming rapper Drake for taking underhanded shots at him, rapper Kanye has now accused him of threatening and bullying him. "Drake...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group