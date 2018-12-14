RadioandMusic
14 Dec 2018

AR Rahman's YouTube channel crosses one million subscribers

MUMBAI: One of the legendary singers AR Rahman’s YouTube channel has crossed one million subscribers. On the same, the biggie has gone to Twitter to express his happiness and has thanked his fans for the support. 

Below is the tweet he shared on his social media handle

Winner of two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards and four National Film Awards AR Rahman has had his show with YouTube Originals called ARRived and has collaborated with Vidya Vox, Clinton Cerejo, Shaan and has completed their tenth episode today.

AR Rahman Academy Awards Youtube Vidya Vox Clinton Cerejo Shaan Twitter ARRived
