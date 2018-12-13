RadioandMusic
The way many electronic artists combine traditional and classical music with modern beats is amazing: Louise Burns

MUMBAI: Louise Burns, a Canadian singer-songwriter known for her songs like Gypsy’s Wife, Who’s The Madman, What Do You Wanna Do and a lot more would be hosted in India by Mixtape. To know more about her concert, which would be happening in Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, we at Radioandmusic spoke to her and she gave some exclusive insights.

On being asked, what she is looking forward to with her maiden India tour, the singer said, “I am looking forward to everything; I’ve had the chance to explore Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur already but I am really looking forward to seeing what the nightlife is, and what music fans are like on the tour. We performed at NH7 a few days ago and the response was totally unexpected and wonderful.”

In terms of his new music, which she must’ve planned for the tour, the singer reveals that she would be performing three new songs from her new record, which are releasing sometime next year. 

Watch What Do You Wanna Do here

Well, Louise Burns has some exciting plans apart from music as she would be also exploring India. “After our tour, we’re going to explore Delhi a little more and get a sense of what the big city is like, hopefully, the older part of the city. I’ll be coming back to India, that’s for sure,” he said.

Louise Burns has also explored Indian music, he has a say on that, “I was listening to Daisho this morning, she’s great. The way many electronic artists combine more traditional and classical music with modern beats is amazing according me. I just discovered Mohini Dey. As a fellow female bass player, I really like and respect her. Also, I do like what I’ve heard of Indian music so far.”

This tour is being presented by Mumbai based music management company, Mixtape. The mixtape has been actively working with international talent who want to develop a market for themselves in the country and has organized tours for notable artists. Burns explains his collaboration with them, “I had a great time collaborating with the Mixtape, I don’t know how I could have done this without them. And they’ve been so patient with us and our thousands of questions. It’s made performing here so much more fun as we don’t have to worry about the logistics. They’ve got it all under control.”

Lastly, she reveals that he would be heading back into the studio as soon as he would be home to finish his fourth record. He further elaborates on it, “I’ve got most of it done already but another three songs to go. I hope to release it sometime in the fall next year. I’m also producing a few other bands’ records in the new year, so it should be a pretty busy productive year.”

