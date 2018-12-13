RadioandMusic
13 Dec 2018

The special playlist for Imagica New Year Bash 2019 will have something for everyone: DJ Suketu

MUMBAI: While the whole world is gearing for 2019, all the restaurants, and entertainment spots are gearing up for the New Year’s Eve, each trying to offer something special. Adlabs Imagica, which is one of its kinds theme park will reverabate with pulsating music of DJ Suketu. An extremely popular name for over a decade and having multiple hits under his name, DJ Suketu knows the pulse of the audience and plays by it.

However, one wonders what will be different at Adlabs Imagica and DJ Suketu explains, “Well, the best thing about Imagica is that there is a lot more to do than just dancing, eating and boozing. Without worrying about catching a bus or taking a car, guests can actually camp out overnight at Imagica just to have a good time. I think that’ll be cool and quite interesting.”

He also adds, “And, not to forget, the legendary Grand Imagica Parade. We have already heard so much about it. I don’t want to miss the opportunity to experience Grand Imagica Parade, myself, this time. All these attractions differentiate Imagica New Year Bash 2019 from other similar events.”

For the New Year’s Eve, he has thought of something special for each of his fans, who would be present at the venue, “My playlist will be predominantly Bollywood inspired. But, I may add couple of new tracks to the playlist. The special playlist for Imagica New Year Bash 2019 will have something for everyone. Friends, kids and their parents, brothers and sisters – all will just feel the impulse to hit the dance floor. I’ll make sure that everyone at the bash enjoys the music at Imagica.”

 DJ Suketu has given us remixes like Bin Tere Sanam or remixed tracks from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. Each of his remixes has ruled the charts. He shared the secret for a good remix according to him, “Well, while remixing a song, I make sure that the original flavour of the track doesn’t get spoilt. Because people still identify the song with its original form. If the remix goes overboard and adds some unwanted or unnecessary elements to the track, it will just kill the magic of the track. One shouldn’t experiment too much for the sake of experimenting and push something into the track that doesn’t go with its mood.”

Suketu has one of the sanest advices given by a veteran to all the aspiring DJs, “Don’t get into DJing to increase followers on Instagram or likes on Facebook. Don’t take up DJing for money either. If you like spinning music and love partying just let yourself slip into the role of a DJ organically. Rest will just follow. “ 

He signs off with a New Year message to all his fans, “My wish list for 2019 is  let’s make India a much better country and let’s have a few more Imagica around the country than just being content with one so that more people can enjoy the magic of Imagica. My New Year message is have a great time. Live your life and party on.”

DJ Suketu Adlabs Imagica Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani Bin Tere Sanam
