News |  13 Dec 2018 17:13 |  By RnMTeam

Shekhar Ravjiani upset on original composers not getting upfront credits

MUMBAI: Music composer Shekhar Ravjani has recently expressed his dismay on original composers not getting upfront credits in the created versions. The musician expressed his opinion on his social media handle.

Shekhar said in his tweet, “Can’t stress this enough. Please give credit upfront to original composers. It infuriates me to see songs being used for remixes with credit given to original composers and singers as an afterthought right at the end.”

Ravjiani has made a point in his tweet as the original music makers do not get credits at the forefront, which they actually deserve. We hope both singers and music labels, who are recreating iconic songs acknowledge Shekhar’s view and do give original composers credits first.

Meanwhile, Shekhar Ravjiani is currently on the judging panel of India’s oldest and top music reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa .

