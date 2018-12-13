RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Dec 2018 13:14 |  By RnMTeam

JLo chose co-star for 'Second Act'

Jennifer
Jennifer

MUMBAI:  Hollywood diva Jennifer Lopez says actor Milo Ventimiglia was her first choice for the character of Trey in Second Act, and that it was a pleasure to work with him.

In the film, which revolves around the story of Maya, a deserving but undervalued woman, Lopez portrays an ambitious character, who gets a chance to prove that street smarts are as good as book smarts in the real world, if not better.

When she was doing a reading of the script, Lopez knew exactly who she would like to play her love interest in the film.

"I only saw Milo Ventimiglia for Trey," the actress said in a statement.

"His face always popped into my mind. He's so busy now with his hit show and probably one of the biggest moments in his career, but he read the script and once we spoke we both knew it was something we wanted to do together.

"An actor like Milo, whose heart and emotions are so wide open to whatever might happen in the moment, is a real pleasure to work with," Lopez added.

Directed by Peter Segal, the film stars Leah Remini, Vanessa Hudgens and Treat Williams.

PVR Pictures will release this film in India on 4 January 2019.

(Source: IANS)

 

Tags
Milo Ventimiglia
Related news
News | 06 Dec 2018

'Second Act' gets India release date

MUMBAI : Jennifer Lopez's Second Act will release in India on January 4 next year.PVR Pictures is bringing the film to India, read a statement.

read more
News | 19 Nov 2018

Mandy Moore marries Taylor Goldsmith

MUMBAI : Actress-singer Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith married in an intimate boho-style backyard ceremony at her home here.

read more
News | 26 Sep 2017

Fergie was nervous to kiss Milo Ventimiglia

MUMBAI: Singer Fergie says she was very nervous to kiss actor Milo Ventimiglia in the music video of her single Big Girls Don't Cry.The 42-year-old pop star said that she noticed him on Heroes and got him to star in the 2006 video, reports etonline.com.

read more
News | 14 Jun 2017

Mandy Moore isn't ready for kids

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Mandy Moore is not ready to have children, says her ‘This Is Us’ co-star Milo Ventimiglia.

read more
News | 29 Nov 2016

Mandy Moore's show made John Mayer cry

MUMBAI: Grammy-winning singer John Mayer says he broke down to tears while watching the pilot of the American TV series ‘This Is Us’, which stars singer and actress Mandy Moore.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 49: Zoom and WOW channel receive good numbers

MUMBAI: In week 49 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), channels have not witnessed a read more

Press Releases
Universal Music India appoints Shantanu Gangane as Vice President, Marketing
, Shantanu Gangane

MUMBAI: Leading music label, Universal Music today announced the appointment of Shantanu Ganganeread more

Press Releases
Save the Date: DIY Musician Conference heads to Austin in August 2019
DIY

MUMBAI: 1500 musicians of all ages, career stages, and walks of life.read more

Press Releases
Sony Music, India partners with Tommy Sandhu to present ‘Tommy’s Brownload’

MUMBAI: Global music giant Sony Music collaborates with Tommy Sandhu, UK’s most popular South Asiread more

Press Releases
BIG FM's #NoKhaaliPet campaign success inspired to lay a foundation for #Barbaadibandh campaign
big fm

MUMBAI: Known for creating creating clutter breaking campaigns, BIG FM, one of India’s largest raread more

top# 5 articles

1
Dhvani Bhnushali's 'Leja Re' crosses 50 million views

MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali’s latest single Leja Re has garnered over 50 million views on YouTube. The singer’s song has achieved this feat...read more

2
Is Badshah's 'She Move It Like' inspired by DJ Snake's 'Taki Taki'?

MUMBAI: Call him the rapping star of India or one of the finest musicians, who is also a fabulous singer, Badshah has been on the top of the game...read more

3
Juju Productions launches 'Music Room' on Zee TV Americas with Anuradha Palakurthi-Juju and Bappi Lahiri

MUMBAI: Juju Productions, LLC, a Boston-based music and video production company, today announced that it will present “Music Room” with Indian-...read more

4
JLo chose co-star for 'Second Act'

MUMBAI:  Hollywood diva Jennifer Lopez says actor Milo Ventimiglia was her first choice for the character of Trey in Second Act, and that it was a...read more

5
The way many electronic artists combine traditional and classical music with modern beats is amazing: Louise Burns

MUMBAI: Louise Burns, a Canadian singer-songwriter known for her songs like Gypsy’s Wife, Who’s The Madman, What Do You Wanna Do and a lot more would...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group