DJ Chetas to set out on India tour

MUMBAI: DJ Chetas, popular for his Bollywood mashups and remixes infused with electronic dance music beats, will set out on a multi-city India tour titled Bollyboom Life Is A Mashup Club Tour.

Bollyboom, the Bollywood dance music property of Percept Live, is organising the first show, to be held on December 22 at HyLife, Hyderabad.

This will be followed by a series of Club Tours across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Chandigarh and Chennai.

"The first edition of my Bollyboom Red Carpet show in Mumbai was massive and one of my favourite nights as a DJ. A memorable event indeed as it was one of my longest sets till 6 a.m. I am really looking forward to an even more awesome experience with my fans at the all new curated Bollyboom Life Is a Mashup Club Tour," DJ Chetas said in a statement.

"The album Life Is A Mashup has already received rave reviews and I can't wait to meet my fans across India and make them groove to the popular numbers from this album," he added.

Additionally, Bollyboom will usher in Christmas in the city of Nasik at Shack Multi Cuisine followed by New Year's Eve shows across India with DJ Ali Merchant at the Las Olas venue in Goa and DJ A Sen in Indore.

Bollyboom Business Head Janamjai Sehgal is confident the forthcoming events will consolidate the property's position as the primary BDM event in Asia.

(Source: IANS)