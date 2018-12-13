Is Badshah's 'She Move It Like' inspired by DJ Snake's 'Taki Taki'?

MUMBAI: Call him the rapping star of India or one of the finest musicians, who is also a fabulous singer, Badshah has been on the top of the game owing to phenomenal musical creations, (both film and non-film music). And the newest song, She Move It Like is a bang on creation by the multi-faceted artist. But did you notice something similar in the song?

Well, the song has a tune, which has a resemblance to international music producer DJ Snake’s latest blockbuster song Taki Taki. Now we aren’t saying Badshah has copied the tunes, but the melody seems inspired by Snake’s creations.

Watch She Move It Like’ here

Watch DJ Snake’s ‘Taki Taki’ here

After watching both videos, one could clearly spot out the resemblance. Apart from the signature tune, the locations will remind you of DJ Snake’s another song, Lean On, which also showcased a palace and a colourful vehicle, a similar one is also shown in She Move It Like.

But, if you avoid these resemblances, Badshah is as usual phenomenal as he makes a grand entry in the song while riding that colourful vehicle. This style of entry was also seen in the rapper’s another hit number, DJ Wale Babu also, though the vehicle was not colourful. Now, it proves that Badshah is also inspired by his own creations too. But, the singer stands out for his singing, lyrics, style and of course for his music, though inspired. Loveyatri singer Warina Hussain, who has also featured in the song, has managed to match the rapper-turned-singer’s swag in the song.

Besides, the song is still trending in India at number nine on YouTube, while it was at position seven until yesterday. Released on the official YouTube handle of the music label, Sony Music India, the music video has garnered over 19 million views as of now.

She Move It Like is a part of Badshah’s much-talked about album, O.N.E. The singer’s earlier release, Heartless from the album, had touched hearts. The video has garnered over 120 million views on YouTube.

Watch ‘Heartless’ here

To conclude, Badshah has really delivered a fabulous number in the form of She Move It Like. But just like his hard work, the resemblance of the song with DJ Snake’s numbers is also evident.