RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Dec 2018 14:56 |  By RnMTeam

The person who keeps me 'real' is myself says Shaan

Shaan
Shaan

MUMBAI: For every fan, the curiosity to know more about their idol is relentless. Therefore, Secret Side a show on MTV Beats is a must watch for everyone. The show brings to light lesser known secrets about our most prolific musicians, skills that they are expert in apart from singing. After revealing that Mika is also a very good chef voice and Kanika Kapoor has an amazing sense of style, the next guest on the show is Shantanu Mukherjee who is popularly known as Shaan. He is the next guest on the show. One of the most renowned and versatile singers of the country, Shaan also happens to be a fitness expert-a side which can be seen up, close and personal on the show.

Shaan says, “Shows like Secret Side give the fans a different perspective about their favourite celebrity and helps them understand a different side of them too. It’s an interesting concept.”

Though he says that he hasn’t kept any secret, “Honestly, I have no secret to share. Until I got onto social media, I had no idea how curious fans are about their favourite celebrities’ life. If this show expects me to share about my life, without exposing a lot, then I am happy to share.”

The unreal world of stardom can steal away the reality from the star. Shaan has one person who helps him with the reality check and that person is he himself. “The person who keeps me real is myself. I don’t take myself too seriously. Also, I am very happy and content with myself, which helps me to keep a reality check.”

He has also hosted shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs and Star Voice of India. Along with a soulful voice, his charming personality has got his fans go gaga over it. But who is that one celebrity or his idol about whom he would like to know about? On this, he instantly replies, “Kishore Kumar.”

After decades of winning hearts with his soulful voice, Shaan is in a happy state, “I take a day as it comes. I have not sung those big film songs for a long time. But, there is nothing I can do about it, as I do not believe in making phone calls or ask people. I rather accept it rather than let it play on my mind. I am doing a lot of live shows, television; I am creating my own music. As a singer, I feel I have a lot more in me that is to be explored. There is a satisfaction in knowing that what I have got is also a lot more than what many others have got.”

Tags
Shaan Secret Side MTV Kishore Kumar Kanika Kapoor Shantanu Mukherjee
Related news
News | 11 Dec 2018

Lalit Pandit brings together multiple singers for 'Hum Honge Kaamyaab'

MUMBAI: Composer Lalit Pandit has brought together multiple singers, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis, for his new song Hum Honge Kaamyaab for a movie.The inspirational song will feature in the film "I Am Banni".

read more
News | 07 Dec 2018

Mika Singh controversies that raised eyebrows

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh has always been in the eye of Papparazi for his controversies with the latest being he getting arrested for sexual misconduct with a Brazilian model in Dubai.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2018

Singing with Shaan sir is an achievement for me: Shilpa Surroch

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Surroch, who is a rising playback singer, is currently on cloud nine for getting an opportunity to sing a duet with none other than her The Voice mentor Shaan.

read more
News | 29 Nov 2018

I recently discovered that I could paint: Papon reveals on 'Secret Side with Akasa Singh'

MUMBAI: Renowned musician Angarag Mahanta well known by his stage name Papon, recently shot an episode of Secret side with singer Akasa Singh for MTV Beats. While rooted in folk, Papon has a wide variety of influences and considered to be an extremely versatile artist.

read more
News | 12 Nov 2018

Iconic siblings from Indian film music industry

MUMBAI: Indian Music industry has many sibling pairs, who have ruled the roost in the past and some, who are ruling currently. Let us have a look at some of the most iconic siblings, who have not necessarily worked together always. Mangeshkar Family

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
BIG FM's #NoKhaaliPet campaign success inspired to lay a foundation for #Barbaadibandh campaign
big fm

MUMBAI: Known for creating creating clutter breaking campaigns, BIG FM, one of India’s largest raread more

Press Releases
Radio City's #MeraGhaata campaign led by the voice of Delhi, RJ Ginnie paves way for awareness on road safety

MUMBAI: India’s leading radio network, Radio City has launched #MeraGhaata, a campaign to create read more

Press Releases
Gaana CEO Prashan Agarwal calls Diljit Dosanjh a 'powerhouse' as 'Pagal' and 'Putt Jatt Da' rake over five million hits each on the music streaming app!

MUMBAI: Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh's newly released tracks Pagal and Putt Jatread more

Press Releases
RED FM introduces its newest RJ, Robot Rashmi

MUMBAI: RED FM has come out with another exciting concept of having a humanoid robot as a radio jread more

News
Apple acquires London-based music firm Platoon

MUMBAI: In a bid to further cement its position in the global music space, Apple has reportedly read more

top# 5 articles

1
The person who keeps me 'real' is myself says Shaan

MUMBAI: For every fan, the curiosity to know more about their idol is relentless. Therefore, Secret Side a show on MTV Beats is a must watch for...read more

2
Dhvani Bhnushali's 'Leja Re' crosses 50 million views

MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali’s latest single Leja Re has garnered over 50 million views on YouTube. The singer’s song has achieved this feat...read more

3
Juju Productions launches 'Music Room' on Zee TV Americas with Anuradha Palakurthi-Juju and Bappi Lahiri

MUMBAI: Juju Productions, LLC, a Boston-based music and video production company, today announced that it will present “Music Room” with Indian-...read more

4
Badshah's new song trends at #seven on YouTube

MUMBAI: One of the trendiest songs recently She Move It Like has got immense appreciation from the audience as the song has crossed 11 million views...read more

5
Jassie Gill's 'Nikle Currant' becomes fastest Punjabi song ever to cross 200 million views!

MUMBAI: Punjabi singing sensation Jassie Gill’s latest hit Nikle Currant along with Neha Kakkar has been a rage among fans since it dropped online....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group