RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Dec 2018 12:40 |  By RnMTeam

Relationship with Winehouse wasn't fuelled by drugs, says ex husband

Amy Winehouse, Blake Fielder Civil
Amy Winehouse, Blake Fielder Civil

MUMBAI: Late singer Amy Winehouse's ex husband Blake Fielder Civil says their relationship was not fuelled by drugs.

In a rare television appearance, Civil said they "only used drugs for six months of their marriage", reported dailymail.co.uk.

The 36-year-old appeared on "Good Morning Britain" to talk about his relationship with the late star, who died from alcohol poisoning at the age of 27 in 2011.

Piers Morgan offered that their "tempestuous" relationship was "driven a lot by drugs", an accusation Blake was keen to have his say on.

"No it wasn't, it wasn't," he told the host, and added, "This is something that needs to be addressed. In six or seven years that me and Amy were on and off together, tempestuous perhaps is if you want to call it that.

"We had one break for a while we had one argument that was in the press. The drug thing is something that has been attributed to me for years but in fact me and Amy only used drugs together for maybe six months of our marriage, that was it. And before that Amy didn't use drugs, she smoked cannabis, I did heroin maybe four or five times."

When Morgan asked him if he feels a responsibility, Civil, who was married to Winehouse from 2007-2009, said, "Always, always, but also I'm not ready to be the only person anymore. I feel I am the only person who has taken responsibility and has done since Amy was alive.

"I feel that maybe since the last film about Amy came out two years ago, the documentary, there has been a certain sort of shift in blame to other parties. Amy didn't do anything Amy didn't want to do. I will always carry a burden of guilt. I feel how I should have acted," he added.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Amy Winehouse
Related news
News | 12 Oct 2018

Amy Winehouse's hologram to feature in tour

MUMBAI: A hologram of late singer Amy Winehouse, who died in 2011, will headline a world tour.Beginning next year, a hologram of the late singer, who died at age 27 from alcohol poisoning, will perform with a live band and backing singers, reports people.com.

read more
News | 10 Oct 2017

Amy Winehouse's life to be told through musical

MUMBAI: Late singer Amy Winehouse's life, her singing talent, her struggle with alcohol and drug dependency, and her untimely death from alcohol poisoning in July 2011, are set to be documented in a new West End musical.

read more
News | 24 Jul 2017

Lady Gaga pays tribute to Amy Winehouse

MUMBAI: Paparazzi hitmaker Lady Gaga has paid a heart-wrenching tribute to Amy Winehouse on the sixth anniversary of her death.

read more
News | 02 Mar 2017

The Stage 2 multicity tour ends today

MUMBAI: After the reverberating success of 'The Stage 2' second season, India’s only English singing talent hunt, kicked off its multi-city tour in Delhi on 22 February 2017.

read more
News | 04 Jan 2017

Jeremy Renner wants to become songwriter

MUMBAI: Actor Jeremy Renner is considering launching a career as a songwriter so that he can spend more time with his family.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
BIG FM's #NoKhaaliPet campaign success inspired to lay a foundation for #Barbaadibandh campaign
big fm

MUMBAI: Known for creating creating clutter breaking campaigns, BIG FM, one of India’s largest raread more

Press Releases
Radio City's #MeraGhaata campaign led by the voice of Delhi, RJ Ginnie paves way for awareness on road safety

MUMBAI: India’s leading radio network, Radio City has launched #MeraGhaata, a campaign to create read more

Press Releases
Gaana CEO Prashan Agarwal calls Diljit Dosanjh a 'powerhouse' as 'Pagal' and 'Putt Jatt Da' rake over five million hits each on the music streaming app!

MUMBAI: Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh's newly released tracks Pagal and Putt Jatread more

Press Releases
RED FM introduces its newest RJ, Robot Rashmi

MUMBAI: RED FM has come out with another exciting concept of having a humanoid robot as a radio jread more

News
Apple acquires London-based music firm Platoon

MUMBAI: In a bid to further cement its position in the global music space, Apple has reportedly read more

top# 5 articles

1
Bohemia excited to perform for Indian fans

MUMBAI: Popular rapper Bohemia is excited about performing for his fans in India, especially in the capital city, after two years. He feels the...read more

2
Dhvani Bhnushali's 'Leja Re' crosses 50 million views

MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali’s latest single Leja Re has garnered over 50 million views on YouTube. The singer’s song has achieved this feat...read more

3
Badshah's new song trends at #seven on YouTube

MUMBAI: One of the trendiest songs recently She Move It Like has got immense appreciation from the audience as the song has crossed 11 million views...read more

4
The person who keeps me 'real' is myself says Shaan

MUMBAI: For every fan, the curiosity to know more about their idol is relentless. Therefore, Secret Side a show on MTV Beats is a must watch for...read more

5
Juju Productions launches 'Music Room' on Zee TV Americas with Anuradha Palakurthi-Juju and Bappi Lahiri

MUMBAI: Juju Productions, LLC, a Boston-based music and video production company, today announced that it will present “Music Room” with Indian-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group