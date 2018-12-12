It is the award I always dreamt of winning since 1982: Daler Mehndi on winning World Book of Records honour

MUMBAI: Punjabi singing sensation Daler Mehndi has added another accolade in his successful achievements. He was honoured with the prestigious World Book of Records London honour for his phenomenal contribution to music.

Speaking about the achievement, happy Mehndi exclaimed, “I am very happy because it is the award I always dreamt of winning since 1982 and now I have won it.”

The Bolo Tara Rara singer also made a revelation as he said, “I never fill any form for winning an award,” while revealing about receiving a confirmation about winning another award in Mumbai.

The singer also shared about his achievement on his Twitter handle

Mehndi had won the Minar-E-Dilli award in October this year.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, King of Disco Bappi Lahiri had received this prestigious honour for his outstanding contribution to music.