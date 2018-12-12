RadioandMusic
News |  12 Dec 2018 17:35 |  By RnMTeam

'Husn Parcham' sizzles in every way!

MUMBAI: After Mera Naam Tu, makers of the upcoming Bollywood movie Zero have launched their new song Husn Parcham, featuring Katrina Kaif. The song is sung by Bhoomi Trivedi and Raaja Kumari and composed by Ajay-Atul.

After the sizzling numbers of Thugs of Hindostan, Katrina has done it again in Husn Parcham with her dance moves. While the first song released onZero was Mera Naam Tu was a quintessential romantic number, this song is all about oomph and glamour. The video begins with Bauua (Shahrukh’s character) being told on his Haldi ceremony day that superstar Babita Kumari performing at a mall and how he leaves the ceremony mid-way to see his favourite celebrity perform.

Watch video here

The song has a part of rapping but is predominantly Urdu and is penned by Irshad Kamil. The catchphrase Husn Parcham means announcing one’s beauty, according to Katrina Kaif’s social media post posted a night before. Bhoomi Trivedi’s groovy voice suits the dazzling Katrina Kaif in one of the hottest avatars donned by her. Some of her biggest hits are Chikni Chameli and Surraiya, and both of them are composed by the musical duo Ajay-Atul. Giving due credit to the duo, Husn Parcham in no ways is similar to the other hits given by this composition.

The launch of the song took place today in Mumbai, where Katrina performed live, leaving the audience stunned.  The film also stars Anushka Sharma and is all set to release before the merry weekend of Christmas.

The song is available on all platforms including Google play, Apple, Amazon, Saavn, Wynk to name a few. The music video has garnered over 1.8 million views on YouTube since it dropped online.

