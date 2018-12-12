RadioandMusic
News |  12 Dec 2018 18:01

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a 'fan' of singer Raja Kumari's music

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated Indian-American songwriter Raja Kumari, also a rapper, says Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan told her that he was a fan of her music.

"Shah Rukh actually called me and it was one of the craziest moments of my life. He told me he was a fan of my music and wanted to work with me on his next film," Raja Kumari said in a statement.

Raja has rapped for actress Katrina Kaif in the song Husn Parcham from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero.

The song has been composed by Ajay-Atul and sung by Bhoomi Trivedi and Raja Kumari.

"SRK himself co-wrote the lyrics with me and Katrina Kaif absolutely killed it. This is what my Bollywood dreams are made of," she said.

The rapper had also lent her voice to Allah Duhai Hai, the title track of Salman Khan-starrer Race 3.

She had earlier told IANS, "I want to do more stuff in Hindi films. It (Bollywood) has such a great impact on the entire world. The idea that something I write can reach so many more people that's exciting for me as a musician."

(Source: IANS)

