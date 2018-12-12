RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Dec 2018 13:20 |  By RnMTeam

Bohemia excited to perform for Indian fans

Bohemia
Bohemia

MUMBAI: Popular rapper Bohemia is excited about performing for his fans in India, especially in the capital city, after two years. He feels the people have evolved in their musical taste.

Known for songs like Car Nachdi, Kali Denali and Ek Tera Pyaar, Bohemia will perform live on Friday night at Roar Nightclub here.

"I am looking forward to interact with the Indian music enthusiasts. Delhi has emerged as a very strong city over the last two years with choices in their music, food, culture and hence performing in Delhi will be refreshing," Bohemia said in a statement.

"I am really looking forward to my live performance and engaging with my fans," he added while appreciating the nightclub's owner Aajay Bindal for making an effort to spread the magic of music with the 'One Night Stand' property.

Earlier, international artiste Sean Kingston has performed at the nightclub.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Bohemia Sean Kingston Car Nachdi Kali denali Ek tera pyaar
Related news
News | 29 Oct 2018

Ananya Birla surprise addition at Oktoberfest line-up

MUMBAI: Singer Ananya Birla will be wrapping up the ongoing Oktoberfest 2018 here with a performance with a Jamaican-American singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer Sean Kingston.The eighth edition of the beer festival began on 26 October at the D.B Ground, Campa, Panjim. 

read more
News | 26 Oct 2018

It's great to see cultural exchanges between countries: Singer Sean Kingston

MUMBAI: Jamaican-American singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer Sean Kingston, who is known for his R&B, pop, reggae and rap songs, feels that, as a country, India has adapted the Western music genre extremely well and he is happy to see so many international singers coming here to

read more
News | 25 Aug 2018

Bohemia to debut as actor with American drama series

MUMBAI: One of the biggest Punjabi rappers Bohemia would be making his acting debut as a lead role with Dual arrangement, an original drama series. Bohemia will be playing the character called Ranvir, a charismatic and intense Indian native, who has taken on American culture.

read more
News | 23 Apr 2018

Bohemia inspired me to write: Badal

MUMBAI: Badal, the next Punjabi sensation has been receiving immense amount of love from the audience with his new releases and work. He has worked with stalwarts like Dr. Zeus and Raja Kumari for Vamos.

read more
News | 05 Mar 2018

Guru Randhawa recreates 'Patola' for T-Series

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa is leaving no space for his fans to divert. Last year the singer gave two big hits Suit Suit for Hindi Medium and Ban Ja Rani for Tumhari Sulu, both were recreated by him.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
BIG FM's #NoKhaaliPet campaign success inspired to lay a foundation for #Barbaadibandh campaign
big fm

MUMBAI: Known for creating creating clutter breaking campaigns, BIG FM, one of India’s largest raread more

Press Releases
Radio City's #MeraGhaata campaign led by the voice of Delhi, RJ Ginnie paves way for awareness on road safety

MUMBAI: India’s leading radio network, Radio City has launched #MeraGhaata, a campaign to create read more

Press Releases
Gaana CEO Prashan Agarwal calls Diljit Dosanjh a 'powerhouse' as 'Pagal' and 'Putt Jatt Da' rake over five million hits each on the music streaming app!

MUMBAI: Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh's newly released tracks Pagal and Putt Jatread more

Press Releases
RED FM introduces its newest RJ, Robot Rashmi

MUMBAI: RED FM has come out with another exciting concept of having a humanoid robot as a radio jread more

News
Apple acquires London-based music firm Platoon

MUMBAI: In a bid to further cement its position in the global music space, Apple has reportedly read more

top# 5 articles

1
Dhvani Bhnushali's 'Leja Re' crosses 50 million views

MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali’s latest single Leja Re has garnered over 50 million views on YouTube. The singer’s song has achieved this feat...read more

2
Badshah's new song trends at #seven on YouTube

MUMBAI: One of the trendiest songs recently She Move It Like has got immense appreciation from the audience as the song has crossed 11 million views...read more

3
The person who keeps me 'real' is myself says Shaan

MUMBAI: For every fan, the curiosity to know more about their idol is relentless. Therefore, Secret Side a show on MTV Beats is a must watch for...read more

4
Juju Productions launches 'Music Room' on Zee TV Americas with Anuradha Palakurthi-Juju and Bappi Lahiri

MUMBAI: Juju Productions, LLC, a Boston-based music and video production company, today announced that it will present “Music Room” with Indian-...read more

5
Jassie Gill's 'Nikle Currant' becomes fastest Punjabi song ever to cross 200 million views!

MUMBAI: Punjabi singing sensation Jassie Gill’s latest hit Nikle Currant along with Neha Kakkar has been a rage among fans since it dropped online....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group