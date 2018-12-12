Badshah's new song trends at #seven on YouTube

MUMBAI: One of the trendiest songs recently She Move It Like has got immense appreciation from the audience as the song has crossed 11 million views.

The track released on Sony Music has been trending on number eight at YouTube charts. Sung by the King of ‘Rap music’ Badshah who is known for hits like Kala Chashma, DJ Waley Babu and a lot more.

She Move It Like features Badshah and Warina Hussain and happens to be quite a peppy track with colours used really effectively, and they just add a spark to the track. Also, Warina Hussain’s gorgeous looks have left us speechless.

Vibrant colours used in the track are just mind-boggling and as far as we know Badshah is a colorful person and in the track, he just stands out.

The song trends at number seven and has crossed 12 mn views in just24 hours; it would be quite exciting to see Badshah’s song being a trend again.