RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Dec 2018 16:52 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Akull unveils song for party season

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Akull has released a party track titled Daaru Peekay Nachna.

Akull along with MellowD penned the song and fused Punjabi lyrics with an upbeat composition. He had also worked on the choreography and production details for the video.

"I think we have managed to time it correctly just before the party season begins. It has been a fantastic year and it is ending on a high note with the release of Daaru Peekay Nachna," Akull said in a statement.

Filmmaker Mohit Suri heaped praise on Akull by calling him a ‘promising talent’.

"He is enthusiastic about his work. He brings with him a promise and we are truly delighted to launch his second track with VYRL Originals," he added about the Laal Bindi singer.

VYRL Originals is EMI Music India's music property created to promote independent non-film music.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Akull Tandon Mohit Suri EMI Music India VYRL Originals music Laal Bindi Singer music composer
Related news
News | 09 Dec 2018

AR Rahman's Hockey anthem 'Jai Hind India' will make you fall in love with our 'Matroobhoomi'

MUMBAI: Legendary singer AR Rahman’s new Hockey World Cup 2018 anthem song showcases mind-blowing visuals of our motherland. The beats, rhythm and the vibe of the song will totally take you on a musical ride.

read more
News | 08 Dec 2018

Neha Kakkar's kick-ass dance moves on 'Aankh Marey' will leave you awestruck!

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar, who has recently co-sung the recreated version of Aankh Marey along with Mika Singh and Kumar Sanu, has done something to leave everyone awestruck!

read more
News | 08 Dec 2018

Michelle Williams splits from fiance Johnson

MUMBAI: Singer Michelle Williams has broken off her engagement to fiance pastor Chad Johnson for the second time.The Destiny's Child hitmaker took to Instagram to make the split official, reported people.com.

read more
News | 07 Dec 2018

Mika Singh controversies that raised eyebrows

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh has always been in the eye of Papparazi for his controversies with the latest being he getting arrested for sexual misconduct with a Brazilian model in Dubai.

read more
Nisha Narayanan, RED FM COO
News | 07 Dec 2018

Riding on a musical wave

MUMBAI: Have you ever been on a journey without plugging your earphones or turning your car stereo up to the maximum? Have you ever had a moment where your feet just starts tapping to the rhythm of a song when you are at a local cafe, bar or restaurant? We all have!

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Radio City's #MeraGhata campaign led by the voice of Delhi, RJ Ginnie paves way for awareness on road safety

MUMBAI: India’s leading radio network, Radio City has launched #MeraGhata, a campaign to create aread more

Press Releases
Gaana CEO Prashan Agarwal calls Diljit Dosanjh a 'powerhouse' as 'Pagal' and 'Putt Jatt Da' rake over five million hits each on the music streaming app!

MUMBAI: Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh's newly released tracks Pagal and Putt Jatread more

Press Releases
RED FM introduces its newest RJ, Robot Rashmi

MUMBAI: RED FM has come out with another exciting concept of having a humanoid robot as a radio jread more

News
Apple acquires London-based music firm Platoon

MUMBAI: In a bid to further cement its position in the global music space, Apple has reportedly read more

Press Releases
Cultural curator Putumayo broadens horizons, launches music-powered travel experiences

MUMBAI: Using music as a gateway to greater cultural understanding, Putumayo was curating experiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Lalit Pandit brings together multiple singers for 'Hum Honge Kaamyaab'

MUMBAI: Composer Lalit Pandit has brought together multiple singers, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis,...read more

2
Dhvani Bhnushali's 'Leja Re' crosses 50 million views

MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali’s latest single Leja Re has garnered over 50 million views on YouTube. The singer’s song has achieved this feat...read more

3
A memorial day for Indian music fans

MUMBAI: 11th December marks the death anniversary of two legendary artists of Indian music-Bharat Ratna Pandit Ravishankar and Bharat Ratna M S...read more

4
Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' gives her biggest streaming week ever for a woman

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande had a fabulous year 2018 as her song Thank U, Next has returned to number one in the Hot 100 list of Billboard world...read more

5
Sub Focus and Dimension unveil official video for collaborative single 'Desire'

MUMBAI: Having teamed up to create their collaborative track Desire, which was Annie Mac’s Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1 and has already amassed...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group