Singer Akull unveils song for party season

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Akull has released a party track titled Daaru Peekay Nachna.



Akull along with MellowD penned the song and fused Punjabi lyrics with an upbeat composition. He had also worked on the choreography and production details for the video.



"I think we have managed to time it correctly just before the party season begins. It has been a fantastic year and it is ending on a high note with the release of Daaru Peekay Nachna," Akull said in a statement.



Filmmaker Mohit Suri heaped praise on Akull by calling him a ‘promising talent’.



"He is enthusiastic about his work. He brings with him a promise and we are truly delighted to launch his second track with VYRL Originals," he added about the Laal Bindi singer.



VYRL Originals is EMI Music India's music property created to promote independent non-film music.

(Source: IANS)