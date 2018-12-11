RadioandMusic
News |  11 Dec 2018 16:39 |  By RnMTeam

A memorial day for Indian music fans

MUMBAI: 11th December marks the death anniversary of two legendary artists of Indian music-Bharat Ratna Pandit Ravishankar and Bharat Ratna M S Subbulakshmi. India lost its two treasured gems on the same day but years apart. Not a happy coincidence that can be shared but a day to remember the giants who contributed immensely to the field of music.

Hailing from a humble background, M S Subbulakshmi, is considered to be a goddess of music even today. Her devotional renditions are still played. One of the first female superstars of Indian music, her position stays undisputed even today. She starred in many South Indian films but her roots stayed in music. She holds the honors for many firsts too-the first ever Indian musician to be conferred with Ramon Magsaysay award (considered to be Asia’s Nobel prize) and the first-ever musician to be honored with Bharat Ratna, highest civilian award. She was also known for her rigorous charity. Starting as a performer at the age of 13 to becoming the cultural ambassador of India and performing at prestigious venues like Royal Albert Hall, London or Carnegie Hall, New York, M S Subbulakshmi is the pride of India.

Pandit Ravishankar, a name synonymous with Indian Classical music abroad, was born as Rabindra Shankar Chowdhary. Starting a dancer in his brother and prolific artiste Uday Shankar, Pandit Ravi Shankar learned sitar under Baba Allaudin Khan. He went on to become an icon in the coming years with the mastery he had on his instrument and his musicality. He went on to compose music many motion pictures, found fans across the world including the likes of George Harrison and was rightfully decorated with Bharat Ratna in 1999. Even today, he is looked up to by most of the young artists as a father figure in Indian Classical music.

Both of them left for the heavens the same day but left behind a rich treasure of music for Indian music fans.

