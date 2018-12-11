Lalit Pandit brings together multiple singers for 'Hum Honge Kaamyaab'

MUMBAI: Composer Lalit Pandit has brought together multiple singers, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis, for his new song Hum Honge Kaamyaab for a movie.

The inspirational song will feature in the film "I Am Banni".

It features the voice of playback singers like Shaan, Vaishali Samant, Kanika Kapoor, Shibani Kashyap and Akriti Kakar.

"I must say composing this song was a very inspiring moment for me in my musical career. Hum Honge Kaamyaab is something which came from my heart. It is a women's anthem, so we decided to bring all the young women singers together and sing it along with Mrs. Amruta Fadnavis.

"The song is very well-written by Alok Jha and I hope this will be an inspiration for all the women," Pandit said in a statement to IANS.

The music of the film I Am Banni will release on Thursday. Directed by Nitin Chaudhary, K. K. Makwana and produced by Anil Garg of RG Movies, the film will release on 18 January 2019.

(Source: IANS)