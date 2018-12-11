RadioandMusic
News |  11 Dec 2018 20:31 |  By RnMTeam

Dhvani Bhnushali's 'Leja Re' crosses 50 million views

MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali’s latest single Leja Re has garnered over 50 million views on YouTube. The singer’s song has achieved this feat within just two weeks of its release, which is indeed a noteworthy achievement by a newbie singer.

Featuring Dhvani in the video, the music of this recreated version has been done by Tanisk Bagchi, while the new lyrics are penned by Rashmi Virag. The song also features Siddharth, Palak Singhal and Deepali Negi along with the Dilbar singer.

Showcasing a love story between a girl next door and a handsome looking guy, the song’s beautiful locations and destination wedding idea has added to the melodious musical backing of the song and of course Dhvani’s vocals.

Also Read: Dhvani Bhanushali recreates magic of Shreya Ghoshal's 'Leja Re'

Meanwhile the song is the remake of the original iconic song, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Ustad Sultan Khan.

Also Read: Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Leja Re' crosses 27 million views on YouTube

