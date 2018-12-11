RadioandMusic
News |  11 Dec 2018 20:05 |  By RnMTeam

Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' gives her biggest streaming week ever for a woman

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande had a fabulous year 2018 as her song Thank U, Next has returned to number one in the Hot 100 list of Billboard world music chart list. With 93.5 million US streams until 6 December, the song has given the singer the biggest streaming week ever by a female singer owing to the consistently three way stay at number one since it dropped online on 30 November 2018 on Grande’s official YouTube handle.

Watch video here

Ariana’s Thank U, Next had to settle at number two post 6 December but owing to the fabulous creation of the singer and phenomenal vocals and music, the song retained its number one position, yesterday, making it the top song. Ariana’s this achievement is indeed noteworthy for a female musician in the world and the song is currently a rage among global music lovers.

Well, Ariana Grande has not only made history but has also given a fantabulous song for fans to end the year 2018 on high note. The music video is worth the watch.

Tags
Ariana Grande Thank U Next Youtube Billboard Hot 100
