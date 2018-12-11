RadioandMusic
Ariana Grande adds dates to her 'Sweetener' tour

MUMBAI : Singer Ariana Grande has added multiple dates to her Sweetener world tour, scheduled to launch in March 2019.

Shows have been added in major cities including Chicago, Philadelphia, New York and Miami, reported variety.com.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour is slated to begin on March 18, 2019, in Albany, New York, and wrap in Toronto, Canada, on June 26. Fifth Harmony's Normani and Social House will also perform on each stop.

Grande received two Grammy Award nominations last week: Best Pop Vocal Album for "Sweetener" and Best Pop Solo Performance for the album's "God is a Woman".

While the tour bears the name of that album, Grande has been hard at work on a new album, which she says will be called Thank U, Next, the smash single she released just two months after Sweetener dropped.

(Source: IANS)

