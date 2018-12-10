T-Series Apna Punjab's song 'Rovenga' will make you realize the value of 'precious moments'

MUMBAI: Rovenga song sung by Aarsh Benipal is sure to make you fall in love with the track. The track draws a beautiful message, as the music video will make you realize the importance of relationships and especially those moments which you need to pay heed on.

Lyrics have been rendered by Guri and they will surely to melt your heart. The song’s notes will make you emotional. The music is given by Enzo.

Click here to view the track

The track is surely going to melt your heart giving it a great vibe. Rovenga drives you towards all the emotions the couple goes through. At times in life, we tend to forget to give someone/something our time. Well, this track traces all those junctions.

Content with stunning visuals is the hero of the song. The video is receiving a massive response as it has got some great views on YouTube charts.