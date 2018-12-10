RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Dec 2018 12:41 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Abhijeet Ghoshal gets mobbed by fans!

MUMBAI: Singer Abhijit Ghoshal, who recently performed at the Bengaluru at tech summit, had an applauding response from the audience.

Speaking about the event, Abhijit, who has carved a name for himself in the devotional genre exclaimed, “At the concert, having an impressive understanding of Indian music, there was a great audience during my performance. I am humbled and would love to come back here. The fact that I have made a place in people's hearts is proof that my trips to Bengaluru would be often now."

Meanwhile, the tech summit was attended by professionals from many tech companies from the IT capital of India. Many politicians from the state also marked their attendance to the vibrant event held at Bengaluru Palace.

Tags
Abhijit Ghoshal
Related news
News | 22 Aug 2018

Anup Jalota launches Abhijit Ghoshal's Sai album 'Sainath Aao'

MUMBAI: Abhijit Ghoshal's Bhajan album Sainath Aao was launched by Bhajan maestro Anup Jalota in a grand ceremony.  Ghoshal is a singer to reckon, who has made a name in the devotional music genre apart from Bollywood.

read more
News | 07 Jul 2016

Shaan lends his voice to Abhijit Ghoshal's upcoming single

MUMBAI: Abhijit Ghoshal, who is one of the jury members of Zee TV's 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' is looking at releasing a single, themed around the girl child.

read more
News | 01 Jun 2016

Success is final, everything else is rehearsal: Abhijit Ghoshal

MUMBAI: Writer Kurt Vonnegut once mentioned in his book 'A Man without a Country'-"To practice your art, no matter how well or badly, is a way to make your soul grow. So do it." Vocalist Abhijit Ghoshal whose musical journey has been no less than a roller coaster ride abides by this quote.  

read more

RnM Biz

News
Apple acquires London-based music firm Platoon

MUMBAI: In a bid to further cement its position in the global music space, Apple has reportedly read more

Press Releases
Cultural curator Putumayo broadens horizons, launches music-powered travel experiences

MUMBAI: Using music as a gateway to greater cultural understanding, Putumayo was curating experiread more

News
RAM Week 46: Top radio stations maintain positions

MUMBAI: In Week 46 of RAM, top radio stations continued maintaining positions.read more

News
BARC Week 48: B4U Music receives notable rise

MUMBAI: In week 48 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still leads the chartsread more

Press Releases
Pankaj Udhas and Gulzar Sahab 'Nayaab Lamhe' exclusively on MY FM

MUMBAI: It is the season of celebration for ghazal lovers as their favorite radio channel MY FM read more

top# 5 articles

1
Cardi B, Offset didn't split 'for publicity'

MUMBAI : Rapper Cardi B has opened up on her split from Offset saying that she didn't do it for publicity.When Cardi B announced last week that she...read more

2
One Direction might reunite for Christmas

MUMBAI : Singer Liam Payne has hinted that he will reunite with his former One Direction bandmates for Christmas.He kicked off Capital's Jingle Bell...read more

3
Shalmali Kholgade grabs eyeballs as she dances on DJ Snake's 'Taki Taki'

MUMBAI: Singer Shalmali Kholgade, who is quite active sharing her dance videos on her social media handle has released another dance cover of DJ...read more

4
Xenia Ghali drives forward with new single 'Lay In Your Arms'

MUMBAI: Following on from the success of her single Stick Around, which reached over one million streams on Spotify, and her latest release Dotted...read more

5
Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah rock the Koffee with Karan episode

MUMBAI: The ninth episode of sixth season of Koffee with Karan featured two of the super talented and popular Punjabi sensations - rockstar singer-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group