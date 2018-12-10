Singer Abhijeet Ghoshal gets mobbed by fans!

MUMBAI: Singer Abhijit Ghoshal, who recently performed at the Bengaluru at tech summit, had an applauding response from the audience.

Speaking about the event, Abhijit, who has carved a name for himself in the devotional genre exclaimed, “At the concert, having an impressive understanding of Indian music, there was a great audience during my performance. I am humbled and would love to come back here. The fact that I have made a place in people's hearts is proof that my trips to Bengaluru would be often now."

Meanwhile, the tech summit was attended by professionals from many tech companies from the IT capital of India. Many politicians from the state also marked their attendance to the vibrant event held at Bengaluru Palace.