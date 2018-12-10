RadioandMusic
News |  10 Dec 2018 14:56 |  By RnMTeam

Shalmali Kholgade grabs eyeballs as she dances on DJ Snake's 'Taki Taki'

MUMBAI: Singer Shalmali Kholgade, who is quite active sharing her dance videos on her social media handle has released another dance cover of DJ Snake’s popular song, Taki Taki. Kholgade has shared video of her dancing on the upbeat song, on her Instagram handle.

Talking about her new dance cover Taki Taki Shalmali said, "I believe in learning new things and exploring newer opportunities in any form. So, I make a point to learn choreography from new teachers as it adds lot of value while performing on stage as it's something I'm going to do a lot in my life."

Well, the singer’s kick-ass dance moves, choreographed by Karishma Chavan will surely make one believe in her multi-faceted skills.

Watch Instagram video here

Watch video here

Recently, Dilbar singer Neha Kakkar had also shared a video of hers dancing on Aankh Marey along with Melvin Louis, a remake of popular song from the movie Tere Mere Sapne. The video has garnered over 11 million views on YouTube.

Well, with singers like Shalmali and Neha dancing like a professional dancer, we shouldn’t be shocked if they give a run for money to our Bollywood actors.

