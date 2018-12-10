RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Dec 2018 12:31 |  By RnMTeam

Nick, Priyanka are 'match made in heaven', feels Joe Jonas

MUMBAI : American singer Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra were meant to be together as they are a match made in heaven, according to Nicks older brother Joe Jonas.

The DNCE frontman stopped by at a J.C. Penny event this week in New York, where he gushed about his brother's relationship with the "Quantico" actress to Entertainment Tonight, reports people.com.

"Seeing Nick's face when he first met her, and the way he talks about her, and then getting to meet her and seeing what an amazing person she is, I knew right away that they were a match made in heaven," Joe, 29, said.

His comments came days after Nick, 26, and Priyanka, 36, said their "I dos" in two fairytale weddings -- one Indian and one western -- in Jodhpur, India.

Joe had a front row seat to the festivities, attending them alongside his fiancee Sophie Turner, 22. Both were in the wedding party, as were Nick's brothers Frankie Jonas, 18, and Kevin Jonas, 31; Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra, and her cousin, famed Bollywood actress and singer Parineeti Chopra; and Kevin's wife Danielle Jonas.

"My face hurts from smiling so much," Joe told ET.

"The ceremonies themselves were so beautiful. The Indian ceremony, for me, was something new. We were all in tears, he added.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra DNCE Siddharth Chopra Sophie Turner Kevin Jonas Joe Jonas
Related news
News | 10 Dec 2018

Singer Beyonce arrives in Udaipur

MUMBAI : Grammy Award-winning singer Beyonce arrived in the city of lakes on Sunday to perform at a pre-wedding celebration for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.

read more
News | 05 Dec 2018

Guru Randhawa, Nick Jonas are among the most searched celebrities by Indians in 2018

MUMBAI: Indian hit-machine Guru Randhawa and American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas are among the top 10 most searched global celebrities by Indians in 2018. While Guru bagged the seventh position, Nick Jonas scored second place in the list, slightly losing to Salman Khan, who has topped it.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2018

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas marry in traditional Hindu ceremony

MUMBAI : Actress and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra married American singer Nick Jonas in a traditional Hindu ceremony here, after three days of wedding celebrations which included a colourful mehendi ceremony, a friendly cricket match and a power-packed 'desi' musical evening.

read more
News | 01 Dec 2018

Songs for Nickyanka's wedding

MUMBAI: Its wedding season in Bollywood and by the end of 2018, four of the prime most actresses will be married. The last one among these four to be married is our very own Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra, who went on to dominate the globe with her talent and looks.

read more
News | 29 Nov 2018

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas jet off to Jodhpur

MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her American pop-singer beau Nick Jonas have left for their grand wedding in December at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan.The pair left for Jodhpur early on Thursday.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Apple acquires London-based music firm Platoon

MUMBAI: In a bid to further cement its position in the global music space, Apple has reportedly read more

Press Releases
Cultural curator Putumayo broadens horizons, launches music-powered travel experiences

MUMBAI: Using music as a gateway to greater cultural understanding, Putumayo was curating experiread more

News
RAM Week 46: Top radio stations maintain positions

MUMBAI: In Week 46 of RAM, top radio stations continued maintaining positions.read more

News
BARC Week 48: B4U Music receives notable rise

MUMBAI: In week 48 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still leads the chartsread more

Press Releases
Pankaj Udhas and Gulzar Sahab 'Nayaab Lamhe' exclusively on MY FM

MUMBAI: It is the season of celebration for ghazal lovers as their favorite radio channel MY FM read more

top# 5 articles

1
T-Series Apna Punjab's song 'Rovenga' will make you realize the value of 'precious moments'

MUMBAI: Rovenga song sung by Aarsh Benipal is sure to make you fall in love with the track. The track draws a beautiful message, as the music video...read more

2
Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah rock the Koffee with Karan episode

MUMBAI: The ninth episode of sixth season of Koffee with Karan featured two of the super talented and popular Punjabi sensations - rockstar singer-...read more

3
Beyonce adds spunk to Isha Ambani's pre-wedding gala

MUMBAI : Grammy Award-winning singer Beyonce gave a power-packed performance at the pre-wedding celebrations of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal here....read more

4
Nick Cannon defends Kevin Hart

MUMBAI : Actor-rapper Nick Cannon rose to comedian Kevin Hart's defence by calling out female comedians who had used anti-gay slurs on their own...read more

5
Shalmali Kholgade grabs eyeballs as she dances on DJ Snake's 'Taki Taki'

MUMBAI: Singer Shalmali Kholgade, who is quite active sharing her dance videos on her social media handle has released another dance cover of DJ...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group